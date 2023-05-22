FromFlorian Nauman close

The Greens don’t feel that they have heard enough about Robert Habeck’s heating law – but two state secretaries on ARD probably didn’t want to appear on Sunday.

Berlin/Munich – There are many questions about Robert Habeck’s heating law – the FDP even wants to have presented “100” pieces internally. A question-and-answer session on the ARD program “Report from Berlin” on Sunday (May 21) raised eyebrows all the more: viewers were able to obtain information from a politician. However, not with Habeck himself, a Green or traffic light representative – but with the deputy CDU leader Andreas Jung.

The Conservatives had recently drummed vigorously against the law. This is probably one of the reasons why an irritated voice was heard from Bavaria: The fact that a CDU politician should answer “questions about the federal government’s planned heating law” must be a mistake, wondered the SPD’s top candidate for the Bavarian election, Florian von Brunn. “If not: Will an AfDler soon answer the questions about the Skilled Immigration Act?” However, the first then denied an error in the announcement – and passed the responsibility on to Habeck’s ministry.

Habeck state secretaries not willing to provide information on the heating law? ARD broadcast delivers fuel

“Two state secretaries from the Federal Ministry of Economics canceled us. It was said that scheduling reasons would prevent this tonight,” explained “Report from Berlin” moderator Matthias Deiß at the beginning of the Round streamed on Youtube with young

The CDU politician was obviously happy to take the opportunity. He renewed the sometimes sharp criticism of Habeck, the Building Energy Act (GEG) and the traffic light coalition. Jung explained that the Union does not rule out agreeing to a law on the subject. However, he lacks “the imagination” as to how the present draft should become a good law. Among other things, “the heat pump” is far too much in focus, and there is also a lack of social compatibility.

Jung also raised procedural allegations: A hearing on the GEG in the Bundestag, for example, is scheduled for Friday morning at 7 a.m. “Completely unusual,” said the deputy. “There’s a lot of trouble there, we’re watching with growing astonishment how the traffic light parties are harping each other.” Recently, a climate researcher had also recommended a “restart” for the law.

Traffic light chaos on Sunday evening television: Wissing teases Habeck – CDU overtakes the speed limit

The program also provided further explosive material. FDP Transport Minister Volker Wissing also made an appearance. He also shot against Habeck’s plans. “With this heating law, you have seen what it means when you put your head through the wall in climate protection,” he teased. The law must be “carefully revised” and communication improved, Wissing demanded. The fact that the Greens did not take the opportunity to explain the plans in the ARD could cause further questions. However, even after Deiss’s explanation, it remained unclear why the SPD did not take part in question time.

“We cannot do climate protection against the opinions and convictions of the people.” – @Wissing in the #ReportfromBerlin. pic.twitter.com/SRjAoWHnPJ — Report from Berlin (@ARD_BaB) May 21, 2023

Because the Social Democrats were prominently represented in the ARD “Report from Berlin”: Secretary General Lars Klingbeil demanded in the program that the heating law must be passed before the summer break and come into force as planned at the beginning of 2024. Nevertheless, he called for improvements: tenants must be protected so that they do not have to pay the modernization levy later.

Klingbeil also mentioned the age limit of 80 years, social graduations and transitional periods. “There are still a few things that we have to discuss in the coming weeks before the summer break,” he admitted. Jung, on the other hand, indirectly put pressure on Wissing. He showed – “in addition to other measures” – readiness for a temporary speed limit if the climate goals in the transport sector were at risk. However, he referred to his “personal opinion” that there was no party decision on this.

Söder rumbles against Habeck: “Heizhammer an attack on the middle” – Aiwanger is reminiscent of nuclear power plants and wood

In Bavaria, the heating law is now dominating the early election campaigns of the CSU and Free Voters. Prime Minister Markus Söder used an appearance at the “Haderner Dorffest” in the Munich district of Großhadern before the Bavarian elections in autumn to make a new broadside in the direction of the Greens. “The traffic light’s heating hammer is an attack on the middle,” he tweeted after the appointment. “The law has to go, just like the gas levy.” The latter was shelved in September after lengthy discussions.

Söder’s deputy, Free Voter boss Hubert Aiwanger, also shot “Greens and other future fearmongers” on Sunday. He accused them of abusing the dramatic floods in Italy to drum for Habeck’s building energy law. “Motto: ‘Heat pumps reduce natural disasters,'” Aiwanger wrote on the short message service.

He made a link to shutting down the nuclear power plants in April. “Would also mean: shutdown of nuclear power plants > more fossil CO2 > climate! > flooding,” wrote Aiwanger. The nuclear power plant Isar 2 in Lower Bavaria was also among the shut down piles. The free voter also broke a lance for heating with wood: one star of firewood replaces 120 liters of heating oil, he calculated. “Do you really think it’s better to let this wood rot? Not me.”

Meanwhile, the Greens made a different calculation at their Bavarian party conference in Erlangen. Habeck works daily on the expansion of renewable energies, said federal party leader Ricarda Lang there. A location risk for Bavaria, on the other hand, is Söder – who overslept the expansion of renewables and the energy grid. (fn)

