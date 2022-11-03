Green finance.. New conditions from the Central Bank for banks in Egypt before the Climate Summit

On Thursday, the Central Bank of Egypt issued binding instructions to banks operating in Egypt that include establishing an independent department for sustainability and sustainable financing in each bank, as well as obligating banks to include policies and executive procedures for sustainable financing within the bank’s credit and investment policies.

The instructions included the use of an environmental consultant to evaluate the projects of major companies to be financed from an environmental perspective, and to prepare periodic reports in this regard.

The Central Bank of Egypt said that the instructions were prepared in accordance with the best international practices and in a manner that suits the Egyptian banking sector, in order to direct the sector towards financing more sustainable economic activities.

Preserving the environment is a condition of financing

The economic expert, Hamdi El-Gamal, told “Eqtisad Al-Sky News Arabia” that the Central Bank of Egypt’s instructions to banks to compel the establishment of an independent department for sustainable finance come within the framework of the plan approved by the United Nations for sustainable development until 2030 and in accordance with Egypt’s plan to achieve the same goal as well as in line with the objectives of Climate Summit COP27, which will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this month.

He added that according to these instructions, banks will be obliged to give priority to financing for projects that achieve sustainable development and aim to preserve the environment, and there will be few or no opportunities for those projects that destroy or harm the environment, whether they are industrial, agricultural or other projects due to their danger to human health and the future of the universe, and this What is known as sustainable finance.

He added that Egypt is concerned with the file of preserving the environment by achieving sustainable development through green projects under the slogan “Get ready for the green”, far from the issue of hosting the UN Climate Summit. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in his speech at the Arab Summit in Algeria, referred to the importance of achieving sustainable development and preserving the climate. Stressing that the Arab countries are in dire need of this.

Hamdi El-Gamal explained that the concepts of sustainable development, whether for the Central Bank of Egypt or the United Nations, basically mean preserving the environment, considering that a clean environment is the basis of any sustainable development and the basis of any permanent economic projects, noting that the countries that suffer from environmental pollution will have their lands within a period of time. A maximum of 10 years is not valid for any economic activity and a danger to human life.

He stressed that countries, including Egypt now, after sensing the seriousness of climate changes, have become obligated to put in place specific mechanisms to achieve sustainable development and preserve the environment, and among those mechanisms are the Central Bank’s instructions for sustainable financing, explaining that the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh will focus on countries taking executive mechanisms to preserve the environment. More than just recommendations.

He stressed that according to the new Central Bank requirements, banks, for example, in projects such as the automobile industry, will be obligated to give financing for electric car projects that preserve the environment.

The Central Bank of Egypt said that the new instructions would enhance investment opportunities, in particular attracting a new segment of investors interested in sectors that promote the principles of sustainable development, and encourage the injection of more foreign currencies into the Egyptian market.

These instructions were issued after the Central Bank finished analyzing the results of the gap study that was conducted on the banking sector in March of this year, which resulted in the need to develop a binding framework to enhance the sustainability activities and sustainable financing of banks.

The Central Bank of Egypt had previously issued the Guiding Principles for Sustainable Finance on July 18, 2021, which laid down the basic concepts of sustainability and sustainable finance.

professional model

And the economic researcher, Ahmed Abu Ali, agreed with him, who told the “Sky News Arabia” website that the Central Bank’s instructions come in line with Egypt’s 2030 vision for sustainable development, and with Egypt hosting the Climate Summit, and therefore Egypt is trying to present a professional model in all sectors, whether banking or industrial or economic in general.

He explained that the new instructions confirm that sustainable development has become an urgent goal for Egypt and for many countries of the world, and therefore it has become necessary to take executive measures to achieve this goal, including sustainable financing of projects.

He added that sustainable financing means giving priority to environmentally friendly projects. Previously, the Ministry of Finance had proposed the so-called green bonds to finance projects that preserve the environment.

He stressed that this step, in addition to confirming Egypt’s commitment to implementing measures that mitigate climate change, will attract many investments in the field of green economy and renewable energy.

He pointed out that sustainable development means maximizing the use of available resources while preserving the rights of future generations by maintaining the continuity of those resources, especially in light of the emerging economies of which Egypt has a scarcity of resources compared to the size of the population, and therefore maximizing the use of available resources is necessary. Through environmentally friendly sustainable development projects and providing the necessary financing for them, which is called sustainable financing.