Home policy

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Green Party top candidate Bernhard Stengele has reported AfD man Björn Höcke – because of a poem. In an interview, he explains how this came about and how his acting career helps him in politics.

Erfurt – The minister raves about wild garlic. “It smells wonderful,” says Bernhard Stengele, tracing imaginary clouds of smell with his hands. The Green politician, who has been Thuringia’s environment minister since 2023, has just come from the Hainich National Park, a dense forest on the border with Hesse, where wild garlic blooms in abundance. These landscapes must be protected, he says.

Stengele is his party’s top candidate in the Thuringia election, and he is approaching the election campaign with his sleeves down. The 61-year-old is a trained actor, a theater person. They meet in a café near the state parliament in Erfurt, Stengele is in a chatty mood, orders coffee with oat milk and a lemonade – “it’s great here.” He becomes serious when it comes to Thuringia’s AfD-Boss Björn Höcke who wants to become prime minister. That would be fatal, says Stengele. Most recently, he even reported the right-wing politician because of a poem in the AfD election manifesto. How this came about, what his goals are for the Thuringia election and why Sarah Wagenknecht reminds of a guru, he tells in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA.

Thuringia election: Green candidate reports AfD leader Björn Höcke

Bernhard Stengele is the Green Party’s top candidate in the state elections in Thuringia. © Peter Sieben

What do you think the next Prime Minister of Thuringia will be called?

I am not primarily concerned with who will become prime minister. We, the Greens, have a clear goal: we want to get into the state parliament and play as good a role as we can.

Your goal may be in jeopardy, as the Greens are currently at less than five percent in polls for the Thuringia election. And your party did extremely poorly in the European elections. Why is that?

In Thuringia, we traditionally always circle around five percent. In fact, there is currently more headwind than ever before. The issue of climate protection has been completely pushed to the back of the pack across Europe, in Germany and in Thuringia. This is really wrong in terms of content, but is particularly challenging for us now because it is a core issue.

It doesn’t seem to be the issue that concerns the people of Thuringia right now, does it?

Not only that. We are like monsters to many people. That is something that needs to be explained to people who do not live in Thuringia. Many people think that the AfD people are the monsters. But here in some areas we are such an enemy for many that it is really difficult to fight against it.

Greens weak in poll ahead of Thuringia election: “We are supposedly to blame for everything”

Why is that?

For some, criticism has escalated into something irrational. We are supposedly to blame for everything. If it rains, it is our fault. If the sun shines, it is also our fault. To some extent, the dissatisfaction with federal Green politics is also radiating out to us in Thuringia.

You mean the so-called Heating Act?

Yes, that played a big role. Economics Minister Robert Habeck led Germany brilliantly through the energy crisis. But people only remember that energy prices went up. Nobody notices that they are already back at the level of 2017. I expressly disagree with the criticism that was also leveled in my party against the Building Energy Act. The law was portrayed by outside campaigns as being much worse than was ever intended.

Bernhard Stengele (pictured right) in conversation with editor Peter Sieben. © IPPEN.MEDIA

Many politicians report that insults and attacks against them have increased. Do you also notice this?

That’s not the case for me. For example, I often meet people who are open to nature conservation and climate protection. The Greens did a very good job in this area, even long before my time. But many Green members who live in rural areas are downright heroic when they admit which party they belong to. Unfortunately, you really have to say that.

Environment Minister is a trained actor: “I am not afraid of audiences”

You are a trained actor. Does that help you as a politician?

The demands on self-presentation and external representation are high in both professions. I, on the other hand, am a rather reserved type of person. But when I have understood and internalized something, I can also express it succinctly. My experience as a director in international theater work helps me even more. My last big production was with Arabs and Jews from Tel Aviv. The conflict that has now escalated so terribly has always been there. And I have learned how to deal with someone who has a completely different view of the world. How to conduct a conversation in such a way that it is constructive again.

Can you also memorize your speeches faster than others?

No, I don’t do that at all. I think it’s actually frustrating for my speechwriter sometimes. Because I never stick to a script. I always speak freely. That may have something to do with my stage experience. I’m not afraid of an audience, I can sense the situation. I’ve obviously prepared well for the topic. Then I stand up and start talking. I’m not afraid of people, I like contradiction.

You have reported Thuringia’s AfD leader Björn Höcke for incitement because the party’s election manifesto contains a poem by the poet Franz Langheinrich. He played an important role in the cultural scene of National Socialism. The election manifesto has been known for some time. Why did the complaint come now of all times?

I had not previously been aware of the publication in the election manifesto. In fact, I became aware of it through a newspaper article about it a few weeks ago. In addition, there was a dispute about X between AfD people and Jens Christian Wagner, the head of the Buchenwald Memorial Foundation. He was accused of holding the AfD collectively responsible. The fact that the AfD would use a Nazi word against him of all things is absurd. When I read that, I really said out loud to myself: That’s enough now.

But then a few more weeks passed.

I first examined it carefully and talked to many people about whether I should press charges or not. As a theater person, I have a strong connection to poetry. I can now, off the top of my head – and that’s no exaggeration – recite two and a half hours of German poems to you. And I am so outraged by this process because it is so perfidious. It seems like a harmless nature poem, but Langheinrich was a Nazi poet.

Complaint against AfD leader Höcke before Thuringia election: “They want to make the unsayable sayable again”

And you assume that Björn Höcke was aware of this?

100 percent. Any decent person would say: I’d rather leave out a poem like that as soon as it’s clear that it’s not a normal poem by a harmless poet. But the AfD is using that consciously; it’s an intelligent and perfidious strategy. They want to make the unsayable sayable again in small steps.

Does this timing seem convenient to you in the election campaign?

Of course, this is also the subject of our election debate. We have to point out who the AfD is.

Do you think the AfD is using Thuringia as a laboratory to test what kind of provocation is possible?

I don’t think so. What the AfD is aware of is that in Thuringia there are a few percent more people who have strong fascist convictions than in other federal states. But above all there is a dissatisfaction with the basic situation and with democracy that is higher here than anywhere else. And they are taking advantage of that.

One issue that often causes dissatisfaction is the poor infrastructure in rural areas. Taking the bus is difficult there. The transport transition is an issue for the Greens. What do you want to improve?

Yesterday I was at a company that told me that the 49 euro ticket puts them at a competitive disadvantage. Because there is no bus to the company. But there are buses to other companies. Employees now say: I have 200 euros in fuel costs if I want to go to you. I’d rather take the bus for 49 euros and work for another company. That’s more common in rural areas. We urgently need a varied public transport system, such as the call bus. Or the financing of taxi vouchers so that more people are mobile.

Cooperation with Wagenknecht party possible after Thuringia election

Depending on the outcome of the election: Would a collaboration between the Greens and Wagenknecht’s party BSW conceivable?

It was initially a relief for Thuringia that there is now a party that could ensure that we achieve a majority here. Because the CDU under Mario Voigt has really become a problem with its stubborn incompatibility resolution towards the Left. And that in front of a Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow, who is respected nationwide. This is a moral overreach by the CDU. If we are asked whether we will take part in forming a government and it is a matter of achieving a majority, we are prepared to go to great lengths. That is why I would not rule out cooperation. Even though the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance is a bit of an imposition on democrats.

In what way?

We have never had a party in Germany that is named after a person. I think that is a very strange claim to leadership. It reminds me of yoga or the Osho movement. As if Sahra Wagenknecht were an enlightened guru. She recently demanded that her party should fundamentally share her extreme stance on the war in Ukraine, reject arms deliveries and support her unbearable reversal of the victim-perpetrator role. What if, for example, the BSW top candidate and former Left Party member Katja Wolff sees things differently? Will she then have problems in the party that is named after the chairwoman? I think that is problematic.