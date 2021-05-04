ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

The rent cover was brought down in Berlin. The Berlin Greens want to make the project an election campaign topic for the federal election.

Berlin – Annalena Baerbock has been confirmed as the Greens’ candidate for Chancellor. Now it’s about content for the eco party. After all, the federal elections in 2021 are due in five months. The Greens will discuss their program from June 11th to 13th.

Greens: Rent cover in Baerbock’s election program? Advance from Berlin

There could be a lot going on. According to reports, there have already been countless amendments to the draft election program *. And if the Berlin Greens go out, then a controversial demand will also be part of the plans: a nationwide rent cap. Could there be a federal rent cap in future instead of a Berlin rent cap?

In any case, the promising Green Berlin mayor candidate Bettina Jarasch and 40 other Green representatives from the regional association have drawn up a corresponding application. That reports the Berliner Morgenpost. The members want the rent cap to become part of their party’s election campaign program – and thus of Annalena Baerbock’s * candidacy.

Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock: Federal rent cover part of the election campaign?

“The federal government must enable Berlin and other cities with a tight housing market to ensure that rents are limited in a legally secure manner,” Jarasch told the newspaper. Assuming that the Greens * should participate in government after the federal election in 2021, the rent cap would then probably also be a requirement in the upcoming coalition negotiations.

Jarasch went on to state that the cap on rents had a lot of support from the citizens of Berlin. This proves “how great the need for action is,” said the Green politician and top candidate to the Berliner Morgenpost. Recently, a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court overturned the Berlin rent cap. (dpa / aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Annalena Baerbock aspires to become the second woman for the Chancellery. On the way there, the Green leader parries an attack * by Armin Laschet and shows her plans for climate and care policy.