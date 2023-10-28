The world is witnessing severe climate changes with rapid development in all fields, which necessitated serious thinking from governments in taking practical steps to confront these changes. The UAE was at the forefront of countries that adopted “sustainability” among the main axes of its development strategy, and based on this, “Emirates Today” is unique. » This space addresses issues of sustainability, climate change and food security.

The UAE continues its prominent role in the sector of sustainable education and green school buildings, as the Ministry of Education launched the Green Education Partnership in preparation for the COP28 conference, which focuses on four main axes: green education, green schools, green communities, and green capacity building, with the aim of Developing environmentally friendly educational materials and curricula, environmentally qualifying teachers and students, and establishing environmentally friendly schools, in addition to enhancing awareness about rationalizing energy and water consumption, and waste management.

In detail, COP 28 will witness the launch of the first educational pavilion in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, where a special pavilion for education will be opened under the supervision of the Ministry, in cooperation with international partners, with the aim of displaying distinguished green education practices at the world level, and positioning education as one of the most important topics discussed by countries. The world, and UNESCO will participate with the Ministry and the Environment-Friendly Education Initiative in designing the educational pavilion.

The Ministry of Education emphasized that education is an essential factor in shaping the environmental culture of society in all its aspects now and in the future, and based on its awareness of the centrality of the role of education in confronting the repercussions of the climate crisis, the Ministry of Education is working on multiple axes to include climate issues within the educational system, through Developing environmentally friendly educational materials and curricula, training and qualifying teachers and educational officials, and establishing environmentally friendly schools that constitute an engine for building sustainable green communities.

The Ministry of Education set environmental and climate targets to achieve before the launch of the COP28 summit, which included a commitment to make 50% of schools and universities in the country green with the launch of the summit, training and qualifying more than 2,800 teachers and 1,400 educational officials, and qualifying 100% of educational officials and building their capabilities. In the field of climate education, the Ministry signed two cooperation agreements with UNESCO and UNICEF to activate the role of education in the areas of climate action.

The Children’s Voice Initiative will be launched to provide appropriate training and contribute to preparing children, and activating their contributions to the decision-making process related to their environmental future, and the Teachers’ Voice Initiative, which highlights the efforts of educational personnel in enhancing awareness and confronting climate change and preparing for its effects, qualifying and educating young people, and instilling the foundations of love for the land and conservation. They must be in their hearts and minds to be pioneers of environmental action in their communities.

The Ministry of Education’s environmental initiatives also include cooperation with UNESCO to establish the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund for the Green Education Partnership, where the UAE will act as a pioneering country in this framework. The Ministry also cooperates with UNICEF in the axis of “Building Green Capacities.” », to provide children and youth with climate education and environmentally sensitive skills, and to help them adapt to the effects of climate change and prepare to confront them, and through this partnership and on the way to “COP28”, principals and teachers, male and female, will be trained to provide climate education in all schools, in addition to preparing open source resources. For teachers in the UAE and abroad.

Sustainable schools

The Sustainable Schools Initiative, launched by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi in 2009, succeeded in including all Abu Dhabi schools in the pioneering initiative, and is currently working to include 700 schools from all over the country in the Sustainable Schools Initiative by the end of this year, in cooperation with its partners in the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education. Education and knowledge in Abu Dhabi, where the initiative focuses on implementing environmentally friendly practices in schools, including recycling, saving water and energy, and improving the lighting and ventilation system. The results of the initiative showed a significant improvement in the school environment and an increase in environmental awareness among students and teachers.

Conference of the Parties «COP 28»

The first global assessment of the goals of the Paris Agreement

The Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held from November 30 to December 12 next year in Expo City Dubai, will witness the first global assessment of the extent to which the goals of the Paris Agreement have been achieved since its adoption in 2015, to take pivotal measures to harmonize the world’s efforts to address climate change. With a comprehensive assessment of these collective efforts, the UAE is the first in the region to sign and adhere to the Paris Climate Agreement, which was adopted during the COP21 conference in the French capital.

The Paris Climate Agreement aims to commit to reducing global temperatures to “well below” two degrees Celsius, and to strive seriously to limit global warming so that it does not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, to ensure that the planet is protected from the catastrophic consequences caused by climate change.

The UAE is the first in the Middle East and North Africa to announce a strategic initiative entitled “The Strategic Initiative for Climate Neutrality 2050”, to represent a national drive aiming to reduce emissions and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The initiative will provide new opportunities for sustainable development and economic progress, and will also contribute to consolidating the country’s position as a destination. Ideal for living, working and creating thriving communities.

Food security

Employing innovative technology to support global food security

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the World Food Program, and the Food Technology Valley signed a memorandum of understanding for coordination and cooperation in the field of innovation, to enhance the management of the advanced food and agriculture system in the UAE, and to keep pace with all modern technologies used in the agricultural sector and the food value chain, in a way that serves the achievement of the objectives of the national strategy. For food security, as part of the Ministry’s preparations for “COP28”.

The three parties agreed to explore opportunities for WFP operations to benefit from support for scaling up relevant innovative practices, tools and technologies supported by the Food Technology Valley, and to enhance strategic cooperation and cooperation in the areas of pioneering innovative solutions to global and regional food security challenges, and developing and cooperating in undertaking effective projects that achieve Common goals.

The cooperation aims to employ funds and resources to implement mutually agreed-upon activities, projects, or programs, and to discuss ways of cooperation to exchange information on major innovative initiatives and relevant cooperation opportunities that enhance common priorities between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Food Technology Valley, and the “Innovation Accelerator,” which is affiliated with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. For the World Food Programme, and exchange knowledge on innovations that support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Emirates environment

“Qasr Al Sarab Reserve”.. Sustainable eco-tourism

“Qasr al-Sarab Reserve” is considered one of the most important reserves for eco-tourism, in which the Arabian oryx roams freely, in the Empty Quarter area. Its area is 308 square kilometers of natural sand dunes and salt flats. The Qasr al-Sarab protected area is adjacent to the “Qasr al-Sarab” hotel in the Al Dhafra region, which It was built among the sand dunes in the heart of the Liwa Desert, and aims to stimulate eco-tourism and heritage in the desert according to new standards. This area includes more than 30 species of birds, 13 species of reptiles and 10 species of mammals, including the Arabian oryx, which Abu Dhabi brought back from the brink of extinction and was successfully reintroduced into the wild.

A number of Arabian oryx in Qasr Al Sarab Reserve. Archive

Sorbonne Abu Dhabi researches the effects of global warming

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the French Research Laboratory from the Sorbonne University in Paris “Laboratoire Médiations”, discussed mitigating the effects of global warming and opening the horizons of new opportunities to achieve sustainability, within the preparatory program for the Conference of the Parties “COP 28”.

The university launched the SUAD Youth COPK initiative to allow students from all over the world to participate in the “COP28” discussions, where students will prepare an ambitious and comprehensive document to address the effects of global warming and pressing topics around the oceans, mechanisms of loss and damage, and the energy transition.