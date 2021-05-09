D.he chairman of the Greens, Robert Habeck, calls for fundamentally more money to support disadvantaged schoolchildren and for more commitment from the federal government. “Education that does not reach schoolchildren will later take revenge in a dramatic way,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “We have now seen that: The Corona school year has set children from poorer families back in their development opportunities and thus in their chances for the future.”

From his point of view, it is a task of the federal government to take care of education, because the federal government is responsible for the equality of living conditions. “Here the federal government must find ways to work more closely with the federal states,” said Habeck, referring to the federal states, which, according to the Basic Law, are primarily responsible for educational issues. “A change in the Basic Law would be good, but experience has shown that it is complicated and takes a long time.” One could also give more permanent support to students from certain social classes through social law.

“The catch-up program must not be a one-off service”

The black-red federal cabinet launched an “catch-up action program” on Wednesday, which is intended to mitigate the consequences of the corona measures for children and young people. One billion euros is earmarked for tutoring and support programs for students who have to catch up with learning delays. Another billion euros are to be invested in social measures in order to cushion the psychological consequences of the crisis for children and young people. Habeck said this was a first step in the right direction. “But it can’t just be a one-time achievement. This must lead to a debate about systematic funding. “