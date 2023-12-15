The Green Education Centre, a legacy from the land of Zayed, brought down the curtain on its work after 13 days filled with dialogue sessions, constructive discussions, meetings, events and activities that succeeded in focusing global attention on the pivotal role of education in confronting the climate crisis and achieving sustainable development goals.

The first center of its kind in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, which was hosted by the Ministry of Education, witnessed a large audience turnout from all segments of society of all ages, as well as a large number of visitors from outside the country.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, said: “When we began preparing to launch the (Legacy from the Land of Zayed) Center, we were determined that the Center would achieve qualitative leaps, strengthen the presence of climate education and its role in confronting the climate crisis that threatens our world, and leave an extended legacy that can be built upon.” Therefore, to bring about positive change at the level of the educational process, leading to building green societies. We can say that the center has succeeded with distinction in achieving the goals for which it was established, as the UAE has succeeded in motivating the leaders of the educational process to take practical steps that place education at the forefront of global discussions on climate and sustainability issues, and contribute to building the capabilities of educational personnel and shaping environmental and climate awareness among people. Students, to be ambassadors for sustainability in their communities and workplaces.

During the conference days, the first annual meeting of the Green Education Partnership, hosted by the “Legacy from the Land of Zayed” Center, issued the joint declaration on the joint agenda for education and climate change at “COP28”, in which the member states of the Green Education Partnership committed to implementing national strategies that enhance the capacity of… Educational systems must confront the risks of climate change, reach net-zero carbon emissions in the educational sector, and work to strengthen cooperation mechanisms to provide the necessary funding to disseminate and disseminate climate education, thus contributing to bridging the gap between the current reality and climate targets.

The UAE also chaired the international ministerial meeting on green education, which witnessed the launch of two initiatives, in cooperation with UNESCO. The first called for the establishment of an open source platform on the Internet, with the aim of providing resources and information and exchanging experiences and expertise, in a way that supports the adoption of green education around the world, while the initiative called for The second is to launch the “Sustainability Measurement Tool for Educational Institutions,” which contributes to unifying international efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of educational institutions around the world, so that it is ready before the start of the “COP29” conference. The Green Education Center issued a number of initiatives and programs aimed at supporting and encouraging the adoption of green education at the international level. The Ministry of Education, in cooperation with the Office of Climate Education and Alef Education, launched the “Educators’ Voice Platform,” with the aim of providing and enriching green education resources for teachers and educational officials. From around the world, through open sources, enabling them to develop their climate preparedness.

The climate neutrality champions participated in the programs of the “Legacy from the Land of Zayed” Center, appropriate to their ages and interests, as each child was able to participate in about 15 events and workshops.

The Ministry announced in the Green Education Center that qualitative progress has been achieved in achieving the goals of the four axes of the Green Education Partnership, as 52% of schools and 36% of universities have been registered in green programs, in preparation for their official environmental accreditation, and schools in the country can now access resources. And green curricula needed to promote green education. At the level of green capacity building, the Ministry provides training and climate qualification for one educational official and two teachers in every school in the country, where 100 head trainers have completed the first phase of their training, and about 1,400 educational officials and more than 10,000 teachers have registered in training programs to build their capabilities. In the field of green education. As part of its efforts to enhance the role of education in building green societies, the Ministry has developed seven business models for all emirates of the country, with the aim of enhancing community interaction with climate education efforts.

Believing in the importance of partnerships in bringing about sustainable change in the educational sector, the Ministry of Education announced during the “COP28” conference two cooperation agreements, the first with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, with the aim of designing and implementing initiatives aimed at educating youth and students about the importance of protecting the environment, and enhancing their role in bearing the burden. Responsibility, in a step aimed at preserving wild species and their natural habitats, increasing understanding and changing behavior in a sustainable manner, and the second with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Bayanat Company, with the aim of enhancing joint work in the field of supporting and promoting sustainable scientific and research mobility, and launching the Collaborative Research Programs Grant for the year 2024. The number of visitors to the “Green Education Center… A Legacy from the Land of Zayed” during the “COP28” conference reached more than 50,000 visitors, exceeding expectations for the number of visitors by more than 270%. The student and academic interaction with the center’s activities was remarkable, as during its 13 days, the center received visits from more than 3,500 male and female students from 122 schools from all over the country. The center hosted 250 discussion sessions and workshops in which more than 1,000 speakers from more than 50 countries participated, and more than 10,000 guests attended.

