Galisteo photovoltaic plant in Sartalejo (Cáceres).

The main economies of the world are betting on renewable energies, not only to fight climate change and reduce air pollution, but because they are already the cheapest source of electricity in most parts of the world and because they improve the safety of supply. Renewable energies and electrification will replace, in a few decades, fossil fuels.

This energy transition is also accelerating due to the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, where the disruption in Russian gas and oil supplies have raised prices in international energy markets, including those in the electricity sector, and have had very serious economic consequences on a global scale such as the increase in the CPI and interest rates.

The energy transition is producing a true industrial revolution. It is already affecting very important sectors (energy, mobility or heating, to give a few examples) but in the future it will cover all sectors of the economy.

This is how the main economic blocks of the world are understanding it. China leads the photovoltaic industry and batteries for electric vehicles. The United States has recently reacted with the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act), the largest economic stimulus package in its history, which is aimed primarily at green industry and promotes local manufacturing and jobs. And Europe has directed aid for economic recovery after the pandemic to this industry, by the way, led by the president of the European Commission who is a member of the CDU (Christian Democratic Union), the main conservative party in Germany.

It is significant that these policies are being adopted, simultaneously, by economic blocs with very different economic regimes: a planned economy run by a communist party in China, Democrats and Republicans jointly and in consensus in the United States and in Europe also with a great consensus between left and right parties. It is also very significant that most of the industry has received these measures as a great opportunity to create new activity and jobs.

These policies, framed in a new, more multipolar and competitive global framework, reflect a global dispute over the leadership of the economy of the future, which we know will be green. Those who do not sign up, starting today, for the green economy and achieve leadership, competitiveness and technology will not only not be able to take advantage of this trend but will also arrive late, they will be a follower, they will be outside the main markets of the future and will have a worse time in the global economy.

The green and circular economy is not just about the environment: it is above all economic competitiveness, industrial policy: in contrast to the traditional vision that green was expensive and involved a sacrifice, it is, thanks to the technological revolution of clean solutions in recent 10 years, a lever of business competitiveness and the main lever of prosperity for society

In Spain this issue should not be politicized, it should not become an ideological or party issue, rather it should be seen as a matter of State, as the great economic powers are doing. Spain starts from an enviable position: we have the best renewable resources in Europe, which will allow us to have a more competitive energy and a great industrial capacity to take advantage of the opportunities of the energy transition and the green economy (Spain is already a world leader in electrical equipment, wind development and circular economy). We have already lost other industrial developments, and we cannot afford to lose this opportunity to be at the forefront, and to create wealth and jobs. We need everyone’s work. We are risking the well-being of Spain in the economy of the future.

Gonzalo Saenz de Miera He is president of the Spanish Group for Green Growth, an association made up of more than 50 companies in the country.

