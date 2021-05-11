“Green” economy in 2020 set a new record, calculated the International Energy Agency (IEA), the data of which leads CNBC. The production of electricity from renewable sources has grown at the fastest pace in the last two decades.

The volume of electricity generated by alternative routes – through solar and wind power – in 2020 increased by 45 percent, to 280 gigawatts.

IEA experts believe that the main reasons for the growth were the policies of many countries striving to switch to green energy and achieve carbon neutrality, the growing popularity of electric vehicles, as well as disruptions in the supply of raw materials for the classic sources of electricity – coal and gas – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related materials Business in a box. Prison labor is a lucrative business. How much does Russia earn on the colonies?

The IEA predicts further growth in the production of clean electricity, which will be observed annually in the near future. The main focus will be on the development of solar energy, since it is much cheaper than using both coal and gas and wind power plants.

More than 80 percent of new solar panels and wind farms installed in 2019-2020 are located in China, making this country a world leader in renewable energy. At the same time, this state of affairs carries additional risks, since it is fraught with the dependence of the energy security of importers of Chinese electricity on the policy of Beijing.

In addition, large reserves of mineral resources are concentrated in China, necessary for the implementation of environmentally friendly technologies and the final energy transition (global transition to the use of renewable energy sources). Thus, China together with Congo accounts for 70 and 60 percent of the total world production of cobalt and rare earth metals, respectively.