Look, we dare to take a road trip with this green diesel car with seven seats.

If you are looking for one car that can do everything, you will quickly opt for the bigger station wagons, often from the south of Germany. Of course an RS6 Avant, M5 Touring or Mercedes E63 is super cool, but the diesels are probably faster over a longer distance. You don't want to know how much a souped-up V8 drinks. It may not matter financially (they are expensive cars), but it does matter for what they are intended: covering enormous distances.

A car in the fast station wagon category with a potent self-igniter is the Audi A6 Avant Competition. This was an extra sporty variant above the regular Audi A6 3.0 TDI. The regular 3.0 TDI had 320 hp (after the facelift, before 313) and the Competition had 326 hp.

There are a number of them for sale on Marktplaats for the price of a new Opel Astra. One of our regular readers, namely @dutchdriftking, found a very special variant. It is a green copy and a seven-seater!

Green diesel car with seven seats

Yes, a seven-seater! In the trunk we see a bench that can be folded, just like on the better Volvos, Mercedes E-Classes and Peugeot Familiales of this world. However, it is a seven-seater just like Rapper Sjors is a movie star in the erotic film industry. Yes, it is actually correct, but when push comes to shove it is somewhat disappointing. In the case of this Audi, there is a seat belt and headrest, but you sit more or less on the floor. There is no room for your feet, so you sit on the floor.

But enough whining, because the rest is truly fantastic. The car has a green wrap. Why aren't there more green cars? This actually looks great! Below, the diesel basher is painted in Daytona gray. Not an exciting color, but certainly not ugly either. The car is from 2015 and has run 164 km. The asking price of 35,950 euros is not very bad

Van Vught Tuning

The engine has been taken care of by the horse whisperers from Van Vught Tuning in Marum. Exactly, that's the shop that tickled our 325d endurance tester from 196 to 328 hp (and still passed the particle test with a whistle!). There is also quite a margin with this engine, according to the advertisement Johan Van Vught managed to get 400 hp out of it. The torque is not mentioned, but similar engines reach around 800 Nm after a software upgrade.

This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds and reach more than 250 km/h (you can reach 280 km/h on the GPS, we think). Of course, the consumption is not close to what was possible within the NEDC guidelines. But compared to an RS6, it's not that bad. In short, this green diesel car with seven seats is the coolest used car today. Interested? You can view the ad here!

View the Autoblog purchase advice below to see what can go wrong with an Audi A6 of this 4G generation:

Thanks to @dutchdriftking for the tip!

