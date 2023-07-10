The train ride between Copenhagen and Esbjerg, in the far west of Denmark, was a very different experience at the end of June than the one Danes were used to at other early summers. The evergreen fields of the islands of Sjælland and Fyn and of the Jutland peninsula worryingly yellow after one of the driest springs in recent years: nothing to do with the traditional and perpetual bucolic landscape of one of the wettest countries in Europe . Climate change is also being felt in these latitudes, for which increasingly drier summers are forecast: it is as if the traveler had inadvertently moved a few hundred (or thousands) of kilometers to the south.

The painful lack of rain, only partially alleviated by the arrival of a timid front in recent days —which has allowed the first natural irrigation in weeks— does not pose an immediate risk to crops or human consumption. But it is beginning to change some ancestral customs, such as the recent festival of midsummerin which the Danes and —in general— the Scandinavians celebrate the arrival of summer.

This year, with near-tropical daytime temperatures in parts of the country—and its other Nordic neighbours—the sights of glowing bonfires and barbecues in rural Denmark have been far less festive: there have been several parts of the country where have launched awareness campaigns, and even prohibitions on burning, to prevent the festivities from leading to forest fires. Some precautions that have been extended to its neighbor to the northeast, Sweden, where the lack of rain was also the predominant note during the spring, with one of the driest Mays since there are records. The drought, in his case, is translating into small forest fires, a novelty in districts as far north as these.

recent relief

“Climate change is making droughts more frequent and more severe around the world. Even in a relatively cool and humid country like Denmark, we see stronger episodes of this type,” he says. Mikael Scharling, climatologist at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), in statements to EL PAÍS. The drought index prepared by this agency reached more than 9 (on a scale out of 10) between May 31 and June 25. Since then, the recent rains, which have left a remarkable 55 liters per square meter in much of the country, have restored a certain calm.

Although worrisome, the current episode of drought in Denmark is still far from the one suffered five years ago: in the summer of 2018, an unfortunate memory in practically all the Nordic countries. So, the large accumulated losses —which the sector came to quantify at more than 1,000 million euros, at the current exchange rate— left some farmers on the brink of bankruptcy.

Large groundwater reserves

Today, despite three weeks without a drop of rain at the end of May and mid-June —something that had not happened since 2018, when it was almost two months—, the situation is far from being as dramatic as then. as it nuances simon stisenhydrologist of the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS)For now, there is talk of mere “agrarian drought”. In silver: it is suffered, above all, by farmers who do not have irrigation systems and by the few citizens who depend on local water supply systems for their gardens. Therefore, there has not been a “significant shortage” in its water resources.

In Denmark, Stisen stresses, 100% of the water supply —both for domestic use, as well as for industry and the primary sector— comes from the subsoil. “And our groundwater reserves are in good condition this year, thanks to a wet winter,” he says by email. “There are some specific problems, linked to overexploitation in the Copenhagen region, and to contamination by pesticides and nitrates. [en otras zonas del país]but we still have huge reserves.”

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, on June 30 in Copenhagen’s parched Livgardens Kaserne. Mads Claus Rasmussen (EFE)

The spring (and early summer) drought is therefore making itself felt more in the fields than in the enormous volumes of water that Denmark has under its feet. In part, because, as Stisen points out, “it is much more important how wet the winters are, when the aquifers are recharged, than how dry the summers are.” This —beyond the rainfall itself, which is much higher, even in dry periods— places Denmark in a “much more robust” position than southern European countries, such as Spain, which, in addition to suffering a notably more acute drought, “They are much more dependent on surface water reserves [los embalses]”, which undergo evaporation.

Permits to extract groundwater are granted taking into account two factors: the long-term recharge capacity of aquifers and the environmental impact on surface water. “As long as we don’t extract more water than allowed and we don’t contaminate our groundwater resources, we will have a fairly sustainable and robust supply,” says Stisen. Even in periods of low rainfall, like now. “For us, the worst droughts occur in winter (when groundwater reserves are not replenished), as happened in the mid-1990s. Since then, such a serious episode has not occurred again.

drier summers, wetter winters

If in Spain and, in general, southern Europe, climate change will reduce rainfall during practically the entire year, in these latitudes, according to the expert from the Danish geological service, it will be felt in the form of drier summers but also in the form of winters somewhat wetter than usual. “Our projections point to a greater availability of groundwater in the future, although with a negative impact for farmers who do not have irrigation.”

Denmark is one of the countries in the world most aware of climate change, an issue that usually tops the lists of citizen concerns in opinion polls ahead of economic issues, much more common in the east and south of the EU.

