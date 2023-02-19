“Green Deal? Total absence of strategic vision, an industrial suicide”

“At this point it has been several years since Europe has completely lost its way towards competitiveness, continuing to pursue a demagogic and populist vision which leads to the substantial deindustrialization of our continent”. Antonio D’Amato, president of the European Paper Packaging Alliance, says so in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore. And he defines the Green Deal as “a policy that is a mix of ideology, demagoguery, environmentalist extremism, combined with a growing political-electoral drift in view of the 2024 EU elections. There is a total absence of strategic vision of what the Europe must be. The result? Only one: the risk, in a short time, of a real industrial suicide”.

According to D’Amato, “having absorbed industrial, agricultural and energy policies into the Green Deal has made a real deindustrialization policy prevail which, at the same time, has very negative impacts on the environment and on the health of the planet and destabilizes the social and economic situation of our continent”. The president of the European Paper Packaging Alliance and owner of Seda International Packaging, recalls that “European industry, and above all the Italian one, are world leaders in the reduction of CO2 emissionsin the innovation of sustainable technologies and in the creation of the most advanced circular economy system on the planet”.

For D’Amato, focusing on the electric car by interrupting the production of endothermic engines “not only delivers us to China, which has a monopoly on strategic raw materials, but it is a technologically wrong choice, which pollutes even more. The same goes for the reuse of packaging instead of recycling, a sector where Italy is the world leader in sustainability. We already reached 86% of recycled material in 2019, when the EU target is 85% by 2030. Compared to disposable packaging, reusable packaging has a strongly negative impact: up to 177% more CO2 emissions; 235% more drinking water consumption. Not to mention the negative impact on consumer health and food safety”. And he concludes by emphasizing that when the ecological transition “instead of improving the environmental impact worsens, as unfortunately is happening more and more often, there is no money and time to waste . It’s wrong and shouldn’t be done. The planet is too serious a priority to be tackled with ideology and approximation. We need science, innovation, research and many investments that only a solid circular economy can make available”.

