Just days before the Super bowl, it was confirmed that Green Day will hold a special show prior to the most anticipated event by fans of the NFL.

Through their social networks, the rock group led by Billie Joe Armstrong He confirmed that he will return to the stage on February 6, with a presentation that will take place the day before the match between Tampa Bay and Kansas City.

“On to finally be back on stage and begin the 10th annual edition of NFL Honors with an epic performance, “says the statement issued by the band.

Green Day confirms its participation in the Super Bowl. Photo: Green Day / Instagram

The presence of green Day prior to Super Bowl 2021 was also confirmed through the social networks of the National Football League.

NFL commissioner Mark Quenzel said, regarding the show Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool Y Mike dirnt that “due to the unprecedented nature of this year, we are excited to bring the NFL’s 10th Honorary Show in a unique format. We seek to produce an unforgettable show that celebrates the game and its brightest stars in an entertaining presentation. “

This year, the Super bowl It will be animated by the Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, who will perform his most famous musical hits.

