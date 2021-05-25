The president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), Mario Urrea, reported on the Master Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change in the watershed at Mar Menor, which will be designed primarily with nature-based solutions, basically green corridors and controlled storage areas. The amount of drafting the projects, with the processing started, exceeds 4 million euros.

Among the actions planned in the coastal boulevards that run to the Mar Menor and to alleviate the flooding of the populations of the basin that runs into the lagoon, the project drawn up for protection against flooding in Los Alcázares stands out, endowed with 7.5 million euros, to which must be added the work in progress for an amount greater than one million euros corresponding to the project to increase the hydraulic capacity of the downstream of the AP7 drainage channel D-7.

Also included are the projects with advanced drafting of the restoration of the Rambla del Beal endowed with 10.1 million euros; Rambla de la Carrasquilla, with 4.2 million euros; and the Rambla Mineras de Ponce (5.9 million) and Las Matildes (9.9 million).

The processing of projects on actions to protect against floods and environmental restoration of the Siete Higueras gorge in Pilar de la Horadada and San Pedro del Pinatar also began, endowed with 5 million euros; and actions for hydrological correction and lamination of avenues in the Cobatillas Rambla (9 million).

And for the green corridor for channeling surface runoff in flood episodes, and urban sustainable drainage systems for the protection of the central and southern areas of the urban area of ​​Los Alcázares (25 million); in addition to the study of economic, technical and environmental feasibility of the green corridor for channeling surface runoff in flood episodes, and sustainable urban drainage systems for the protection of the northern part of the urban area of ​​Los Alcázares (750,000 euros).

It also includes the Increase in the hydraulic bypass capacity of the D-7 drainage channel to the Albujón rambla (2.5 million) and the green corridor for channeling surface runoff in flood episodes in the western area of ​​the Torre Pacheco population and hydrological adaptation of the lower section of Rambla de La Señora (5 million).

It includes the study of economic, technical and environmental feasibility of actions for the protection against floods and environmental restoration in the Rambla de El Albujón or Fuente Álamo and its surroundings (360,000 euros); and the study of economic, technical and environmental feasibility of actions for laminating avenues through controlled storage areas and urban sustainable drainage systems in the Rambla de La Maraña basin (360,000 euros).

It also includes the economic, technical and environmental feasibility study of the green corridor for channeling surface runoff in flood episodes, controlled storage areas and urban sustainable drainage systems in the Rambla de La Peraleja basin (300,000 euros).

Except for the projects corresponding to the mining boulevards that are financed with funds from the General Water Directorate of Miteco, for an amount of 370,000 euros, the rest of the technical assistance to draft the aforementioned projects is financed from the CHS’s own funds , for a bid amount of 4.3 million. The planned execution period for drafting ranges between 12 and 24 months.

The corresponding works are expected to be financed by the European Recovery Funds, as well as the ordinary funds of the General Water Directorate of Miteco, all of which are reflected in the program of measures of the draft of the Hydrological Plan of the basin of the Segura, which is scheduled to be published, to be subjected to a 6-month public participation process, at the end of May. The horizon of the aforementioned plan is 2022-2027.