D.he tone of the Greens has become brash. In the corona pandemic, people have outgrown themselves. “Now it is time for politics to finally outgrow itself,” said party leader Annalena Baerbock recently at the presentation of the green election program. “The government’s corona crisis management has failed,” said parliamentary group leader Katrin GöringEckardt a few days later. In the approach, both are actually with the Chancellor. The Greens in the federal government count themselves on the caution team. But the time when the description of Angela Merkel’s “bodyguards” fit, is over. In the first few months of the pandemic, the Greens largely supported the decisions of the federal government, sometimes even praising its work. But in the summer, when the values ​​of the Greens fell well below 20 percent, they began to set themselves apart from her. “We showed a lot of understanding at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Göring-Eckardt of the FAZ. But now the same mistakes are made again and again as at the beginning, it is “too late and not foresighted acted”.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, based in Wiesbaden.

The Greens in the federal government want to show that they can do better than the federal government. The parliamentary group has written dozens of applications in the past few months: on the rapid test strategy at daycare centers and schools, on job promotion in times of crisis, on safeguarding the self-employed, on vaccinations, on working from home, on protective clothing. It is the fate of the opposition that this work is hardly noticed. In the federal states it is different: In eleven out of sixteen Greens are involved in the government, in Baden-Württemberg they represent the head of government, who has participated in all the Prime Minister’s conferences that attack the Greens in the federal government. How good are the green crisis managers?

The allegations that Göring-Eckardt makes of the federal government correspond almost exactly to the choice of words with which the green state health minister Manfred Lucha is criticized in the south-west by the opposition, by the coalition partner CDU and now and then by his own people. Since the beginning of the pandemic, things have not been going really smoothly in Lucha’s ministry: In the first wave, he did not want to test the old people’s and nursing homes across the board. Before the second wave, he should have pushed ahead with the digitization of health departments to improve contact tracing. The health education of citizens with a migrant background is still not extensive enough: They often get sick more than average. The heads of university clinics and the district administrators also complain that the ministry acted too slowly in the procurement of masks, PCR tests and consumables.

“We have had these conflicts before”

It took a whole year of crisis until the Green Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann intervened in a publicly perceptible manner. Shortly after the state election, he dismissed the head of the Ministry of Health Wolf-Dietrich Hammann. During the “interregnum until the formation of the new government”, the pandemic fight must be accelerated in any case, it is said in Stuttgart government circles. At the beginning of April there is now to be a vaccination summit by the state and municipalities. For a long time, the mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, was considered a green lighthouse with his test strategy, but the outcome of the project is open, the incidence in the city is increasing daily. Do the Greens in Stuttgart refer to the criticism of party friends in the federal government? “What Ms. Göring-Eckardt said does not worry us, she is the opposition,” said a government spokesman in Stuttgart. “We’ve had these conflicts before.”



Manfred Lucha (Greens), Minister of Health of Baden-Wuerttemberg, in a Covid-19 test station near Stuttgart Central Station for those returning from risk areas

In Brandenburg, the Greens provide the Minister of Health with Ursula Nonnemacher. The 63-year-old vice head of government, who used to work as a doctor, was considered the ideal candidate for the post. Above all, her businesslike style was praised, but the minister stumbled during the practical test of the vaccination campaign. At first the vaccination didn’t get going, the hotline that was switched collapsed, then the campaign stalled. Brandenburg was temporarily in last place nationwide when it came to vaccination. At some point it became too much for Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke. The SPD man withdrew from Nonnemacher the responsibility for vaccination and transferred it to the Ministry of the Interior of CDU Minister Michael Stübgen. It’s been going better since then. Nonnemacher had made the mistake of planning their vaccination campaign without the municipalities. That was a serious mistake in the “Landratsrepublik” Brandenburg.