Maryam Boukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

A number of mountainous and wild areas in Ras Al Khaimah witnessed the greening of the lands, tourists and flats in it after a period of rain of varying intensity in the region during the first week of this month, which directly witnessed a large turnout of visitors and nature-loving tourists, in conjunction with the decrease in temperatures, and the improvement of the weather condition. .

Land trips flourished, especially in the Shaml area, north of Ras Al Khaimah, and the Mazraa area, which is located at exit “119”, which is characterized by sand dunes that are covered with green carpets, and turns every rainy season into a destination for tourists and nature lovers and a tourist attraction for Emirati and resident families, with mild weather.

Tourists and visitors prefer to visit the area in the spring and winter to camp and hold tanning sessions, and to practice some sports and hobbies in general. They are helped by the soft sandy hills and green areas, where families enjoy calm and the beauty of nature away from the noise and disturbance of the city, and escape from crowded cities with cars, sounds and lights.

Citizen Jassim Hamad Al-Khateri said: The area is witnessing a clear turnout from the public, especially during the winter period in which this part of the emirate is green. There are visitors who leave their waste, and after them the beasts come and eat them, causing them to get sick, and sometimes even die.

In turn, the visitor Khalfan Al-Dhahouri said: There are many activities and events, practiced by visitors to the areas, whether young people or families, which are cycling, riding horses, going out for camping and barbecue trips, and spending brown sessions in the wild sand, which increases at the end of the week and official holidays. He stressed that sitting on the ground and lighting fires in the evening and lower temperatures is the ideal outlet for families, to obtain a comfortable atmosphere, relieve life pressure and get out of the daily routine. He stressed that families are preparing at the end of the week in the winter and holidays to go to the wild areas, especially the farm area, with the intention of camping.

It is noteworthy that the National Center of Meteorology recorded the lowest temperature in the country yesterday morning in the Jebel Jais region, which is 6.5 degrees Celsius. Fog and light fog formed over some inland and western coastal areas.