That’s a bit of an exaggeration, but this green Civic Type-R is completely golden in our opinion.

Since 2006, the Honda Civic Type-R has not been a wallflower, but an over-spoilered spaceship. For years the car received the regular Civic was far too boring, so the Japanese took a different tack.

The penultimate generation Civic Type-R is a great car, but also extremely ugly. Fortunately, a heavily spoiled Japanese car is always very cool, but people with 60 to 70 grand in their wallet don’t spend that on something that looks like Darth Vader’s helmet on wheels.

Green Civic Type-R

With the current generation, Honda has changed course. The standard Civic is sleeker than ever and with the Civic Type R the design team has held back quite a bit. The result is a neat, decently thick Hot Hatch with a few nice tweaks that reveal that it is a fast device.

In this case, the Honda Civic Type-R has been modified, but not to look faster. On the contrary. It is a copy in dark green! We saw that color regularly last year and this year there are also many cool dark green cars. And yes, we’ll be showing a few more this weekend.

Gold rims

Just like with the Novitec Urus Esteso this morning (not entirely coincidentally also on the stand of Eventuri), the configuration is almost stylish! Of course it is a revised Civic Type R, so almost everything has been upgraded. Those forged 19-inch wheels in gold in particular look great on a dark green car. The rest of the carbon body kit is allowed, but is not required immediately. Because the car is so dark in color, you can’t really see all those upgrades.

The carbon goodies under the hood are nice. The engine compartment improves enormously. Now that is an Eventuri specialty, so it was no coincidence that the car was on the stand with an open hood.

This article Green Civic Type R is suddenly an understated beauty first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

