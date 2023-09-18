Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Receiving a muzzle at the Oktoberfest because of Hubert Aiwanger: Munich city councilor Laura Sophie Dornheim (Greens). © Annette Riedl/Britta Schultejans/dpa/Montage

New fuss about Aiwanger: Munich’s Green city councilor Dornheim posts a Nazi slogan at the Oktoberfest – and promptly receives a muzzle.

Munich – First the post, then the anger: Right at the start of the Oktoberfest, Laura Sophie Dornheim caused a small scandal. The Green city councilor received a reprimand from her employer because of a post on Instagram about Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters). The Oktoberfest is a “politics-free zone”, and this also applies to the speakers of the city of Munich, criticized Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) at the request of the Picture-Newspaper.

Instagram post from Oktoberfest 2023: Green city councilor attacks Aiwanger with Nazi slogan

But what was going on? On Saturday at the start of the Oktoberfest 2023, Laura Sophie Dornheim took on Hubert Aiwanger. The Green city councilor was apparently in the same Oktoberfest beer tent as the head of the Free Voters. Without further ado, the 39-year-old, who heads the IT department in the Munich city administration, pulled out her smartphone and posted a selfie of herself. In the background Aiwanger can be seen at one of the tables. She wrote about the photo: “Note to self: I need a ‘Nazis out’ button for my dirndl.” The post immediately went viral on social networks.

Dornheim on Twitter: Sayings from Oktoberfest trigger Aiwanger vortex again

Aftermath of the leaflet scandal: Anti-Semitic pamphlet continues to haunt Aiwanger

Dornheim was alluding to the Aiwanger leaflet scandal. The politician was most recently accused of having an anti-Semitic pamphlet in his satchel when he was a student 35 years ago. Aiwanger’s brother Helmut has identified himself as the author. But new accusations kept appearing from former classmates who doubted the democratic sentiments of Bavaria’s deputy head of government. Despite the affair, the CSU around Prime Minister Markus Söder has so far closed Aiwanger held – after answering 25 questions and a special session in the Bavarian state parliament.

News before the Bavaria election: Aiwanger remains stable in the polls despite the affair

The scandal has so far not affected Aiwanger himself. Two weeks before the Bavarian election, his party is still stable in the polls – in contrast to its CSU coalition partner. Against this background, Aiwanger took the new fuss surrounding himself calmly. While Dornheim had no further comment when asked Picture Wanted to give it away, Aiwanger told the tabloid succinctly: “You should do it.”

Rebuke from Mayor Reiter – Dornheim comments soberly via Twitter

Nevertheless, Dornheim apparently also feels that Reiter is unfairly criticizing him. On Twitter she once again commented on the many comments on her post and wrote: “I wish that all elected politicians and politically active people can unite behind the motto ‘Nazis out’.” (jkf)