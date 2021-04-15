ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

On April 19 it will be known whether Robert Habeck or Annalena Baerbock will start the duel for the Chancellery. CSU digital minister Bär has specific wishes.

Berlin – It’s quiet. Very calm: Compared to the raging race for the K question at the Union, it is currently thundering quiet among the Greens. The public has known for some time: On Monday, April 19, the Green Board will propose which of the two party leaders should take over the candidacy for chancellor: Robert Habeck or Annalena Baerbock? The final decision should be made at the Green Party Congress in June.

In contrast to the CDU and CSU, all of this is settled in secret. No camps that are currently forming within the Greens, no taunts, no scratching with the hooves, who will now take over the top candidacy for the federal elections in 2021. No confusion of voices. Silence. So in the “back room”, just not as negatively affected as the Union bodies are currently.

Chancellor candidate: in the Greens: Habeck or Baerbock – Dorothee Bär with a clear judgment

There is still speculation about who will be the competition for Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Markus Söder (CSU) or Armin Laschet (CDU). CSU digital minister Dorothee Bär is also involved. She expressed herself in the mirror-Talk “top talk” with a clear preference. Even if for reasons other than what might be assumed when you first heard it.

She is hoping for Robert Habeck as the party’s candidate for chancellor. But that should not be understood as praise: “Because it will then be even easier to win the election,” said the deputy CSU leader, explaining her motives. “Personally, I like Annalena Baerbock, I would treat her too,” added Bär. Habeck apparently considers them to be the easier prey of the Union. (aka)

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld