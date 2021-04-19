Who will lead the Greens in the federal election campaign? The decision between Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck should be harmonious. And on this Monday.

On Monday, April 19, the Greens want to decide on their candidacy for chancellor.

The two party chairmen Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck are amicably.

The Green leader lets go of a tip in the direction of the Union.

Munich – It is far less noisy than at the Union. But the Greens * also decide on the candidate for a possible first chancellorship five months before the federal election *. The eco party is considered to be the first challenger to the CDU / CSU, where the party leaders Armin Laschet * and Markus Söder are fighting a supposedly bitter duel for power behind the scenes.

Annalena Baerbock is the first candidate for the Greens. As a woman, the party leader has, so to speak, the first right to vote against her co-boss Robert Habeck. He once again underlined the harmony at the top: “We will announce this happily and confidently on Monday.” The formal confirmation will then be given at the party congress in June.

Chancellor candidacy of the Greens: Habeck wants to lead party “into government”

Before that, Habeck secured the position as a green direct candidate for the constituency of Flensburg-Schleswig. The 51-year-old got 72 votes at the corona-compliant open-air event in the village of Steinbergkirche from the members of the district associations of Flensburg and the Schleswig-Flensburg district. Only one person votes against the only applicant. He wanted to stand up for his region, promised the former Schleswig-Holstein Environment Minister, and: “I want to lead the Greens into government.”

For Baerbock, too, the course was set for the federal election on Saturday, just under 400 kilometers from Steinbergkirche. “This country must be governed better,” she called out to the delegates at the Brandenburg state party conference in Potsdam. “We challenge the Union.”

Corona-compliant distance between the Greens party leadership: Robert Habeck (left) and Annalena Baerbock are striving for the government. © John MacDougall / afp

Chancellor candidacy of the Greens: Baerbock is aiming for the “first alliance Green direct mandate in East Germany in 30 years”

With 106 out of 109 votes, her regional association chose Baerbock as the only applicant in first place on the Brandenburg list for the

Bundestag election, with one vote against and two abstentions. She is already a direct candidate for the state capital Potsdam, where the 40-year-old also lives. She is ambitious: “We want to win the first alliance green direct mandate in East Germany in 30 years.”

Habeck appeared relaxed in his appearance on the meadow of the youth courtyard in Steinbergkirche, which is seldom seen on the Berlin stage. The former “Foreign Minister”, as he liked to call himself, calmly accepted that he had to speak against the cawing of numerous crows at this open-air appointment.

He had covered around 20 kilometers from Flensburg by bike. The “abstinence from the north” that he imposed on himself after moving to Berlin in order to cope with the “phantom pain” of parting from Schleswig-Holstein, he ended with the decision for the direct mandate. “I noticed how much this region is actually home,” said Habeck. Not only politically, but also family. He praised the cultural diversity of the region and switched to Danish in the middle of his speech.

Chancellor candidacy of the Greens: Habeck refers to marine protection, Baerbock to children’s distress in a pandemic

When performing in Berlin, the father of four grown sons sometimes gets tangled up in his own thoughts. In Steinbergkirche he was to the point, eloquent, easygoing. The federal policy is sometimes too concentrated on Berlin, marine protection has hardly any importance, complained Habeck. What good is the black zero by 2030 if the climate is ruined for it? “Politics

works in concrete terms, ”said Baerbock, interestingly, in her speech, referring to her commitment to refugees in Potsdam and to the needs of children in the pandemic.

Since they took over the leadership of the Greens at the beginning of 2018, Baerbock and Habeck have lived with constant comparison. He was well ahead of her in the polls, even if the tide was last turned. While Habeck quickly made a career with the Schleswig-Holstein Greens, she worked in committees of the federal party and was a board member of the European Green Party. The mother of two young daughters is considered to have excellent links within the party. Compared to her co-party leader, she seems more stable in terms of content, but also brings less of the outsider charm of the book author and studied philosopher Habeck.

Chancellor candidacy of the Greens: election campaign is conducted as a top duo

What the eco-party can do better with voters can be argued about. Habeck’s charisma could extend beyond the green milieu, Baerbock could possibly survive a tough election campaign with less accidents. Either way, both want to lead the Greens into the election campaign as a top duo, “regardless of who takes half a step back,” as Habeck puts it.

There is no doubt that both will move into the Bundestag after the election at the end of September. Habeck is likely to have a hard time stealing the direct mandate from her competitor from the CDU *, because the rural area in northern Schleswig-Holstein is firmly in the hands of the CDU – and he not only has friends with farmers and opponents of wind power there. However, he is in second place on the state list. Even with Baerbock, the direct mandate is by no means secure. Her constituency in Potsdam is hotly contested, and she is competing there against the SPD * candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

When asked about the green candidate for chancellor *, Baerbock also stayed on the line on Saturday. A point against the Union and its stubborn candidates, she did not refrain: unlike others, you stick to the agreed procedure. “What applies before also applies

later. And that’s why we will announce all these decisions on Monday, ”she promised. (dpa, mg) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

