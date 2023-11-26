Tesla, MG and Renault confirm their green soul and rank among the most sustainable cars in the signed ranking Green NCAP. This is what emerges from the association’s fifth series of tests in 2023, which examined seven different models: the pure electric Tesla Model S, MG 5 and Renault Kangoo e-tech, the hybrid Mazda CX-60, Mitsubishi ASX and Alfa Romeo Tonale, and the petrol-powered BMW X1 sDrive18i. Different cars, different bodywork, different engines, one common denominator: the sustainability.

The electric ones

Let’s start with the full electrics, and from Tesla Model S, which received a 5-star rating: the tested version, the AWD Dual Motor with 100 kWh of battery capacity and a power and torque output of 504 kW and 842 Nm, was particularly appreciated in terms of autonomy, energy efficiency and performance , which is why it achieved an average score of 97%. Positive result also for MG 5, which boasts a maximum power of 115 kW and a 61 kWh battery: when testing the capacity of the latter, the station wagon was charged with 11 kW of power, and the efficiency was 92%, which allowed it to achieve an average score of 95% and 5 green stars. We close with Renault Kangoo E-Techwhich achieved a grid-to-battery efficiency of 84%, for an average score of 90% and 5 green stars earned.

Hybrids and petrol

As for other foods, Mazda CX-60 it scored a modest 5.4/10 on the Clean Air Index, for an average score of 48% and 2.5 green stars. It didn’t get any better Mitsubishi ASXwhich unlike the Mazda mentioned above features a mild-hybrid system and not a plug-in hybrid: even in this case, however, “the emissions of ammonia (NH3) and carbon monoxide (CO) could be managed in a more effective” says the association, which assigns it an average score of 41% and 2.5 green stars, in fact the same ratings as Alfa Romeo Tonale which achieved an average score of 42% and 2.5 green stars. We close with BMW X1 sDrive18iwhich earned 7.7 points out of 10 in the Clean Air Index, reaching an average score of 45% and achieving 2.5 green stars.

Green cars? Not always

“Green NCAP encourages consumers to reduce environmental impact and to pay attention to the details of the performance of their future car – declared Aleksander Damyanov, Green NCAP Technical Director – The ‘hybrid’ labelFurthermore, it does not automatically mean surpassing, in terms of performance, a vehicle with a combustion engine. Manufacturers offer various levels of ‘hybridization’, and in some cases, greater power does not translate into a higher environmental impact”.