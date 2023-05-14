With this green Carrera GT you are doing something special. And it looks great too, doesn’t it?

The Porsche Carrera GT is one of the most imaginative modern classics in the supercar category that you are honestly a little afraid of. The combination of a failed Formula 1 engine and failing Le Mans chassis ultimately resulted in this masterpiece.

A small ‘blemish’: there was not much to choose from with the Carrera GT. Nowadays, Porsche has a lot of options to dress your car according to your wishes. That was not really the case with the Carrera GT. There were a few exterior colors and a few interior colors. That was about it. There was also only one set of wheels, with centerlock hubs, that is.

Green Carrera GT

Fortunately, there is a whole lot possible aftermarket these days. In this case, the Porsche center started working with a Carrera GT. And no, the car has not remained standard. But the upgrades at least match the factory quality and probably go over it. So there is no reason to worry that the car has become less, on the contrary.

Bee Porsche Center Gelderland they worked on this project for 6 months. At first there is that color: Olive Green. That is a very special shade, as most green colors are somewhat darker. By the way, it is not a simple wrap, no! It is a Claritycoat system. You can spray paint the car in any color you want. In addition, it is also an extra protective varnish.

And if you get tired of it at the end, you can simply remove it and the original paint will return. That is ideal for the residual value. If you look at their website, you will only see very exclusive sports cars, so we assume that this is not for 699.95 euros.

Same chassis as car Nick Heidfeld

Subsequently, the chassis was taken care of. Just like Nick Heidfeld, Porsche Centrum Gelderland has opted for a coilover kit from KW. The KW Variant 5 (V5) was developed specifically for the Carrera GT, as was the HLS4 kit. The KW V5 is the coilover that you can adjust in many ways to your liking. The HLS-4 kit ensures that you can raise your nose at thresholds.

There are also new rims from the company HRE. This is a particularly exclusive rim brand that is one of the few to have a set (actually 2) for the Carrera GT. Because of the unusual sizes and hubs, not many manufacturers have something to offer for the Carrera GT. Without assembly, the KW V5 kit is quickly 20 grand and the HLS-4 kit about 13 grand. The wheels are a few thousand euros each.

New interior

The rims seem to us to be the HRE522M rims. In our opinion, these look better in silver gray than this black, but tastes differ. At HRE you can choose from 69 different colors for your rims, so there is always something to your liking.

Then we continue with the interior, because that is also very cool. Instead of the well-known black upholstery (or red), a combination of dark brown leather with pepita fabric has now been chosen for the seats. It is very beautifully done.

What the total costs are for the conversion: no idea. Together it will certainly go towards the ton, if not more. But yes, if you are a little careful with it, the increase in value will do its job in the coming years and it is therefore more or less ‘free’. This green Carrera GT is a very cool example of how much you can achieve with a few simple but well-developed modifications.

Thanks to Mark Wegh and Porsche Centrum Gelderland!

Check out Nick Heidfeld’s Carrera GT below, with the same chassis:

And also check out our driving test with the Carrera GT:

Read more? Check out our Porsche Carrera GT special here!

This article Green Carrera GT is nice and unique (and in the Netherlands!) appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Green #Carrera #nice #unique #Netherlands