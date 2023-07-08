The Green Card or Green Card is the permanent residence in the United States. with her it is possible live and work indefinitely in the North American country.

In the same way, this document allows you to travel freely within and outside the territory, as well as making it possible to apply for citizenship. We tell you what are the requirements and eligibility categories to acquire it.

Eligibility Requirements

According to the official website of the United States Government, to apply for the Green Card it is necessary to qualify within one of the required categories.

The first one is through the family. You fall into this category if you are an immediate relative of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident under the preference categories.

Similarly, you are on the list if you are the fiancé(e) of a US citizen, the child of a fiancé(e), or the widow(er) of a US citizen.

The second category is through a job and allows immigrant workers, physicians with a national interest exemption, and immigrant investors to be eligible to apply for the Green Card.

The third category refers to the special immigrants such as religious workers, special immigrant youth, representatives of the international media, people of Afghan or Iraqi nationality, and employees of an international organization (including their families).

The United States government offers a specific category for people with refugee status.

The fourth category is a bit more specific and is aimed at people with refugee status or asylum seeker, both with a minimum validity of one year. Likewise, the victims of human trafficking and other crimes make up the fifth category. In both cases, applicants must have a T and U Nonimmigrant visa respectively.

The victims of abuse such as some young special immigrants, abused spouse or children, among others, are part of the people who enter the sixth category.

Similarly, all persons who have continuously resided in the United States since before January 1, 1972 may be eligible to apply for a Green Card through the seventh category, called record.

All of the above are the main categories for classifying applicants. However, there are other categories that respond to very specific cases.

Therefore, it is vitally important that if you want a Green Card review in detail the official website of the United States government.

