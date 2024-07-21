Living and working in the United States It is possible with the Green Card through marriage. If you are interested in completing this procedure, here we tell you how your partner can help you obtain residency in that country.

If your partner is United States resident or citizenyou have the opportunity to live legally in that country through a Green Card through marriage.

The Green Card by marriage It is a permanent resident card that allows the partner of a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to legally live and work in the United States.

With this card, you can also apply for citizenship after three years of continuous residence.

Requirements and process to obtain a Green Card through Marriage

The first step to obtaining a Green Card through marriage and s demonstrate the existence of a valid marital relationship This is done by filing Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative), which must be filed by the citizen or permanent resident spouse, acting as sponsor for his or her foreign partner.

If the foreign spouse is already residing in the United States, Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status) must be filed.

This form may be filed along with the I-130 to expedite the process. In addition, include evidence of the relationship, such as photos and financial documents sets, and perform a medical examination. The last step is the interview with the Citizenship Service and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USCIS).

During this interview, an officer will assess the authenticity of the marriage by asking questions about the history of the relationship and future plans as a couple. If the officer is satisfied of the legitimacy of the marriage, the Green Card application will be approved.

Documents needed to obtain a Green Card through Marriage

To complete the immigration process, several documents must be submitted, including:

– Applicant’s birth certificate proving U.S. citizenship or permanent resident card.

– Valid marriage certificate.

– Evidence of the authenticity of the marriage (joint rental contracts, shared bank statements, photographs of the couple).

– Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative).

– Form I-485 (if the spouse is in the United States) or Form DS-260 (if the spouse is outside the country).

– Form I-864 (Affidavit of Support) along with financial evidence (tax returns, pay stubs).

– Form I-693 (Medical Examination).

– Proof of spouse’s nationality (birth certificate, passport).

– Proof of legal entry to the United States (I-94 travel form and previous visa, if applicable).

– Police statement (if there are interactions with the police of the applicant spouse).

What to do if the spouse resides abroad?

If the spouse resides abroad, a consular process must be initiated and the application submitted to the National Visa Center (NVC). This process is similar to that for the CR1/IR1 visa.

The interview will be held at the embassy or consulate of the foreign spouse’s country of residence. If the application is approved, the spouse will be allowed to travel to the United States and receive the marriage-based Green Card at home within 2 to 3 weeks after arrival.

What happens after getting the Green Card?

What happens after you receive your Green Card will depend on how long you have been married at the time of approval. If the marriage is less than two years old, a conditional Green Card valid for two years will be issued.

To remove the conditions and obtain a permanent Green Card, Form I-751 (Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence) must be filed within 90 days prior to the expiration of the conditional Green Card.