Permanent residence, also known as a green card, is that document that allows a foreigner to live in the United States.. However, this permit is not forever, since even if you have had it for several years, there are certain situations that require it to be replaced.

The first thing you need to know is that, according to the official website of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), there are two types of green cards: that of permanent residents and that of conditional residents. Each one has specific characteristics and, above all, exact times when it is necessary to renew it if you do not want to lose its benefits.

When does a green card have to be renewed?

Legal permanent residence does last several years, depending on the process under which it was processed, but it is not forever. You must go to USCIS for a replacement if:

The immigration permit was lost, stolen or destroyed. The card has expired or will expire within the next six months. You received your card before your 14th birthday and you have already turned 14 (unless your card expires before your 16th birthday). He has traveled daily and is now establishing his actual residence in the United States. You have been a permanent resident of the US and are now adopting commuter status. Your status has automatically been converted to permanent resident status (this includes special agricultural worker applicants who converted to permanent resident status). He never received the previous card that Uscis issued him. You have an older version of the alien registration card (for example, USCIS Form AR-3, Form AR-103, or Form I-151, which are no longer valid to verify your immigration status) and you must replace it with a valid Green Card. The green card contains incorrect information. You have legally changed your name or other biographical information on the card since you last received it.

Permanent residency in the United States must be renewed. Photo: United States Secretary of State

When should a conditional green card be changed?

On the other hand, if the foreigner is a conditional permanent resident, he or she must replace his or her document if: