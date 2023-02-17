One of the goals of many Colombians is to go to another country and look for a future with new challenges. USA It has always been one of the preferred countries, thanks to the job opportunities it offers.

One of the ways to be in North America legally is to obtain a Green Card, a green card (officially known as a Permanent Resident Card) that allows you to legally live and work there.

The steps you will need to take to apply will vary depending on your situation.

On the other hand, there are visa lotteries or also called diversity visas, which is a program administered by the United States Department of State with which it seeks to increase the diversity of immigrants who decide to go and live there.

This program gives each year 50,000 permits for randomly selected individuals, who can obtain permanent residence. It should be noted that the lottery only applies to countries that do not send many immigrants to the United States.

How to apply for the Green Card?

As of December 23, 2022, some changes began to take effect in the Form I-485 of Application for Permanent Residence Registration, known as the Green Card.



These are some requirements that are taken into account:

1. The “age, health, family status, assets, resources and financial status, education and skills” according to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

2. The use of benefits such as Supplemental Security Income or Temporary Assistance for Needy families.

3. If requested, the form I-864Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the INA.

4. If you are filing Form I-485, you must use the new edition dated 12/23/2022, otherwise the form will be rejected.

How to apply for visa lotteries?

Entries for visas to be granted in 2023 (identified by the government as DV-2023) ended on November 9, 2021 and Candidates can check if they won at dvprogram.state.gov. They have until September 30, 2023 to obtain the visa or complete the relevant procedures.

Likewise, the 2024 lottery has already closed registrations. It is worth saying that people from the following countries could not participate:

​

– Bangladeshi

– Brazil

– Canada

– China (including Hong Kong SAR)

– Colombia

– The Savior

– Philippines

– Haiti

– Honduras

– India

– Jamaica

– Mexico

– Nigerian

– Pakistan

– Dominican Republic

– Republic of Korea (South Korea)

– UK and territories

– Venezuela

– Viet Nam

It is expected that from May 6, 2023, those who applied for the 2024 lottery will be able to know the results. In addition, at the end of 2023 the 2025 lottery process would open.