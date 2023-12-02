You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
United States Secretary of State
To reapply for a denied Green Card, it is necessary to understand the reasons for the decision
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Applicants for permanent residency, also known as a green card, from the United States whose cases are rejected receive a notice explaining why the decision was unfavorable of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The notice will clarify whether it is possible to file an administrative appeal, as this remedy is only available in some cases.
The time to wait to reapply for a green card varies depending on the reason for the denial.. Generally speaking, it is recommended to wait at least six months before submitting a new application, but this period may be adjusted depending on the specific reason for the refusal.
- Medical reasons: If the denial was based on medical problems, you will need to wait for those problems to be resolved before applying again. In some cases, it may be necessary to undergo further medical evaluation.
- Reasons for eligibility: If the denial was due to eligibility issues, it is crucial to address the issues that caused the denial. For example, if lack of funds was the problem, you must demonstrate that you now have sufficient resources.
- Fraud or deception: In cases of denial due to fraud or deception, the waiting period may be longer. In some cases, it may be necessary to obtain a waiver to reapply.
If you receive a denial, it is important to understand the appeals process. Although it is not possible to appeal directly, you can file a “motion to reopen” or a “motion to reconsider” with the same office that made the unfavorable decision. These resources allow you to request a new review of your case.
How to file a green card appeal
Only affected parties can file an appeal. To present it, you must use Form I-290B. The deadline to file appeals is 30 days (or 33 days if the decision was mailed). You can also request an extension of the deadline to present arguments.
Motion to Reopen Requirements
- Indicate new facts that you would provide if your case is reopened.
- Include relevant evidence.
Motion to Reconsider Requirements
- Show the incorrect application of immigration law in the decision.
- Prove that the decision was wrong based on the evidence in your record.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Green #card #long #wait #denied #apply