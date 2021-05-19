The Chancellor candidate of the Greens reports to the Bundestag income that she has received from the party in addition to her mandate. The information for the years 2018 to 2020 had been forgotten, it said.

D.he green candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock has reported additional income from 2018 to 2020 to the Bundestag administration. These are special payments that she – like the employees of the federal office of the Greens – received from the party, including Christmas bonuses and a corona allowance. As a result of her mandate in the Bundestag, Baerbock does not receive any regular salary from the party other than these payments. The diet that she receives as a member of parliament has been 10,083.47 euros a month since last year.

The reporting of the additional income was accidentally omitted, according to the party headquarters. The Greens chairman did this independently after she and the party’s federal office had noticed. The total is between 17,500 and 37,000 euros. In 2018 Baerbock had income level two – between 3,500 and 7,000 euros, in 2019 and 2020 it was level three – i.e. between 7,000 and 15,000 euros. The information has already been updated on the Bundestag website.

Members of parliament only have to state their additional income in stages. The Greens are urging to change that. They are promoting stricter transparency rules, including additional income in euros and cents. Before the rules are not changed, Baerbock also only gives their additional income in stages.