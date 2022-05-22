The European Commission this week presented a plan to end in five years the EU’s dependence on Russian oil and gas, which is used by Putin as a political weapon and which costs European taxpayers 100,000 million euros a year. In addition to freeing itself from Russian blackmail, the Commission seeks to speed up the ecological transition to deal with the climate crisis. More energy efficiency, more diversification of sources and a faster deployment of renewables are the cornerstones of a plan, from which the Region of Murcia could benefit more markedly than other regions of Spain due to the many hours of sunshine it has and for having a cluster of companies that are technologically well positioned to work in the field of green hydrogen. However, all this potential will be in very little if the Community is not able to speed up the processing of projects associated with the ambitious objectives set by the EU. The information that we highlight today about the management in the Region of the aid of the Moves program in its three calls could not be more disappointing. The program was created by the central government, with European funds from the resilience plan, to distribute aid to buyers of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as the installation of recharging infrastructures. Well, after three years and three calls, only 5% of the 17.3 million received from Madrid by the Ministry led by Ana Martínez Vidal and now Valle Miguélez have reached Murcia. 947,000 euros have been distributed from the first call, approximately the same amount that the Ministry reserved for indirect costs (promotion campaigns, hiring of personnel…) and the acquisition of electric vehicles for the public park. While 95% of the aid is pending payment, other communities have distributed an additional 125 million because they ran out of funds from the Moves III call. It is difficult to digest what is happening in the Region, although not a few Spanish experts have been expressing their fear that the inability of some Spanish administrations to effectively process European funds could cause many to go unexecuted and have to be returned to the EU . This was recently made clear in Murcia by the heads of the anti-fraud offices of the Autonomous Governments of Catalonia and the Valencian Community in a seminar held by the Chair of Good Governance of the UMU, co-directed by the Professor of Political Science Fernando Jiménez.

The simplest explanation is that there is a lack of public employees in the departments that must process these files. It is possible, but sometimes it is invoked as a handy excuse for deficiencies and inefficiencies that are only attributable to management failures by elected officials who have assumed decisive positions in public administration. For example, it is inexplicable that the Basque Country and the Region of Murcia are the only communities where building permits are requested to install self-consumption solar panels in homes, according to the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF). If the Region does not adapt its urban planning regulations, and does not speed up the administrative process, the competitive advantage of being one of the territories with the most annual hours of daylight in Europe will be of little use. In a forum organized by LA VERDAD and Anpier just a couple of months ago, the General Director of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity, Horacio Sánchez, encouraged those interested in photovoltaics to start their installations as soon as possible: «Whoever is waiting for they give you the subsidy to put up the solar panels is wrong, because everything you are missing out on saving while the subsidy is approved is worth more than the subsidy itself.” You’re probably right, but how about we speed up the whole process.

It is difficult not to greet with skepticism the announcement of the European Commission that solar panels will be mandatory in new public and commercial buildings by 2025 and in all new homes by 2029. It does not seem that it will be possible in the Region. Brussels is aware that the promotion of renewable energies collides with a bureaucratic wall that delays wind and photovoltaic parks due to the different authorizations that are necessary in matters of urban planning, construction, energy… That is why it has recommended to the member countries an administrative streamlining effort, setting maximum binding deadlines. What Brussels does not say is that many of these delays are due to the numerous documentation that it requires, from the number of emissions avoided to the size of the self-consumption plates. With European money, the Ministry summoned last November 17.5 million for self-consumption facilities and already has 5,689 applications worth 43.5 million. We should take advantage of that good citizen response. At the moment there are 216 petitions resolved. We’ll see what the balance is at the end of 2023. It scares me.