The controversial leader of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), Jorge Emilio González, went yesterday to the National Palace to process, he said, support for children with cancer…with the Secretary of the Treasury.

Although he has been accused by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of trading medicines in exchange for votes, González is currently an ally of the 4T.

Interviewed at the National Palace, the politician – identified as the “Green Boy” – said that he met with the Secretary of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, to request resources for children with cancer. “We had a visit with the Secretary of Finance. What we came to propose is the need to invest in protected natural areas and in the issue of renewable energy to combat climate change,” he told the media during his visit.

“And I have important projects in particular to help children with cancer. I also told him about the need to allocate resources to the issue of children with cancer.”

González acknowledged the budgetary pressures, but he was confident that, to the extent of its possibilities, the 4T will help in these matters. “I am interested in the environment and, because of the issues I am working on, the issue of children with cancer,” he said. He acknowledged that he “sneaked” into the meeting with the Secretary, due to an appointment arranged with PVEM senators. González has been involved in scandals of sudden enrichment and for allying himself with the PRI or Morena, depending on whether it brings him more benefits. In the 2012 presidential election, he was accused by AMLO of offering medicines from his father’s pharmacies in exchange for votes for Enrique Peña.