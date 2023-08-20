Home page politics

Despite internal tensions in the traffic light coalition, Green Party leader Lang assures that both the Growth Opportunities Act and basic child security will come.

Berlin – With a view to the noise within the traffic light coalition, the Green Party leader Ricarda Lang calls for de-escalation. “I would advise us all to be a little more relaxed,” she said German press agency. It was agreed that they wanted to come out of the summer more calmly. “But that also includes not talking about supposed coalition crises: This week the cabinet decided on 26 projects, including start-up financing and solar power subsidies – and postponed one by two weeks.”

Long assured: “The Growth Opportunities Act and the basic child security will come.” She is sure that the government will get both things underway this month. The cabinet meeting at the end of the month in Meseberg will focus on the topic of economic competitiveness and stability.

Zoff between Lindner and Paus: Lang promises basic child security and growth opportunities law

Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) wants to combine benefits for families with basic child security and increase them at the same time. The FDP is critical of performance improvements. Against this background, Paus had blocked the so-called Growth Opportunities Act from Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) in the cabinet. This is a legislative package with tax policy measures intended to relieve the economy by around 6.5 billion euros a year.

The Growth Opportunities Act is “a first step that has good points, such as the bonus for climate-friendly investments,” said Lang. But more are needed for prosperity and more competition. However, it was “agreed that we should not play off prosperity and justice, economy and social affairs against each other,” said the Green Party leader. A functioning welfare state needs a strong economy. Child poverty is also an economic problem. “It’s about meeting basic material needs and creating social inclusion,” she added.

With a view to further cooperation in the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP, Lang said: “Reality leaves little room for a procrastinating government. It takes a government that acts, that gets it done – as we have done time and time again over the past two years.”

Klingbeil “stunned” by another traffic light dispute: “I thought everyone understood that”

The SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil only sharply criticized the new dispute in the traffic light coalition on Thursday. The task of the government is to provide security, stability and orientation in the current situation. “I actually thought that everyone understood that,” said Klingbeil. The fact that that was obviously not the case “that made me very stunned,” he continued. For the exam in Meseberg, Klingbeil expected that the cabinet would also talk about cooperation and sort it out.

The Parliamentary Secretary of the Greens in the Bundestag, Irene Mihalic, called in the newspapers of the Funk media groupthat the coalition must find its way back into working mode after the summer break. “I think the sharpness in the tone of some coalition members is now of little help.” It is normal for a bill to be pushed again when there is a need for advice, but you have to “pull in the same direction”. (nak/dpa)