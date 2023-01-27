Green Book: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

This evening, Friday 27 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3, Green Book is broadcast, a 2018 film directed by Peter Farrelly, winner of three 2019 Academy Awards, including one for best film of the year. The film stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali and tells the story of the friendship between an Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist in America in the sixties. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1962, after the New York nightclub Copacabana temporarily closes for renovations, club bouncer Tony Vallelonga must find a job at all costs to support his family. Also taking advantage of his oratory skills, thanks to which he earned the nickname Tony “Lip”, the former bouncer thus agrees to work for the African-American classical pianist Don Shirley, acting as his driver and handyman on a tour in the southern States States, an area in which racial segregation of blacks is still in effect. Don’s record company requires Tony to respect concert deadlines in full and gives him a copy of the so-called Green Book, a tourist guide which indicates the hotels and restaurants where African Americans are welcomed, or rather segregated.

The relationship between the two men is initially suspicious and problematic, both due to Tony’s prejudices and Don’s haughty character, who can’t stand his rough habits because he sees them as an insult to his ethnicity; slowly, however, Tony realizes Don’s obvious talent and understands that, despite the pianist being welcomed triumphantly during his concerts, he suffers harassment and violence precisely because of the strong prejudices against blacks. Gradually a strong friendship develops between the two men: Tony saves Don from being attacked by a group of white men in a bar and forces him never to go around without him again; Don, on the other hand, helps him write romantic letters to his wife Dolores. The journey proceeds with some unpleasant episodes…

Green Book: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Green Book, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Mahershala Ali: Don Shirley

Viggo Mortensen as Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga

Linda Cardellini as Dolores Vallelonga

Dimiter D. Marinov: Oleg

Mike HattonGeorge

Iqbal Theba: Amit

Sebastian Maniscalco as Johnny Venus

Don DiPetta as Louis Venus

Tom VirtueMorgan Anderson

Craig DiFrance: Dominic

Frank Vallelonga as Rudy Vallelonga

Gavin FoleyFrankie Vallelonga

Hudson GallowayNick Vallelonga

Rodolfo Vallelonga: Grandfather Nicola Vallelonga

Louis Venus: Grandfather Anthony Venus

Jenna Laurenzo as Fran Venus

Suehyla El-Attar as Lynn Venus

Don Stark: Jules Podell

Brian StepanekGraham Kindell

Joe Cortese as Gio Loscudo

Quinn DuffyMikey Cerrone

Paul SloanCarmine

Nick Vallelonga: Augie

David AnBobby

Anthony ManganoDanny

PJ Byrne: record producer

Streaming and TV

Where to see Green Book on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 27 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.