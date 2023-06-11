With this green BMW M2 GT they will certainly allow you at an E36 meeting.

Cars are getting bigger, more luxurious and heavier. This has several advantages when it comes to a relatively average business or family car. More spacious, more stuff and more comfort. Top. But if you are looking for a sporty car, it is not always an advantage. In terms of dimensions and performance, the current BMW M3 is actually closer to the M5 (E60) than the M3 (E36).

And why do we call it that? Well, the German tuner Alpha-N had the glorious idea to put the BMW M3 GT in the limelight. The M3 GT was a special edition based on the M3 3.0 with a 295 hp straight-six and green paint, plus a spoiler. So instead of tackling an M3 (or M4), they used the new BMW M2. And yes, of course they call the car the BMW M2 GT.

Green BMW M2 GT

At Alpha-N they love carbon fiber and it shows, because they have an arsenal of parts for the new BMW M2. Think of a front spoiler with adjustable splitter, grille, hood with air intake, side screens with air intakes and of course that huge spoiler. Strangely enough, that spoiler is by no means out of place. In fact, it actually fits perfectly.

But it goes further, because there are Gurney flaps, a diffuser (of course), engine cover and carbon brakeducts. The fit & finish seems to be great, so it’s definitely not a plastic-fantastic kit on it.

This is also evident from the coilovers that have been chosen: it is the Road & Track kit from Öhlins with top mounts, so of very high quality and fully adjustable. The whole is completed with a set of Edelweiss rims in the color ‘champagne’. The engine is (still) original.

To illustrate: above the M3 GT (E36), below the M3 CSL (E46).

M2 Project Silver

But wait, Mike, there’s more! In addition to the green BMW M2 GT, there is another modified M2. In this case one that puts the M3 CSL (E46) in the spotlight.

This one isn’t called M2 CSL but, er, ‘Project Silver’. This gets the Clubsport front bumper with air intakes, carbon grille, hood, side screens and engine cover.

The tailgate with integrated spoiler is a direct copy of the E46 M3 CSL and looks surprisingly well on the M2. Here too there is a coilover kit from Öhlins. A set of ProLine rims completes the whole.

They are 9.5×20 at the front, 10.5×21 at the rear. Those are large sizes for a car from the C-segment. All parts are available at Alpha-N to order! You have to bring an M2 yourself.

