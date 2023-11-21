Green base attacks party leadership in letter

Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

Several hundred Greens criticize the party leadership for the language used in the migration debate. In an interview with the Münchner Merkur, a member of parliament explains what she means by that.

Karlsruhe – The Greens are arguing before the party conference about the right tone in the migration debate. The party leadership and leading Greens like Winfried Kretschmann defend the asylum compromise and want to “curb irregular migration”. These terms go too far for the left wing of the party. They see “dangerous, sometimes covertly racist, patterns of discourse.” What do you mean by that? The Munich Mercury has asked.

“You have to be careful what language you use”

A few days ago the Green Party leadership received a letter from the base. The letter entitled “Back to the Greens” is available to our editorial team. In it, several hundred members regret that “the Greens have degenerated from a party for real change into an agency for dubious compromises.” Although they appear willing to compromise, they emphasize: “We are not prepared to give up our basic values.” This is particularly important in asylum policy, where the authors see an “undermining of human rights” through stricter deportation rules.

The initiative for this letter came from the left wing of the Greens regional association in Thuringia. The parliamentary director of the Green Party there, Madeleine Henfling, recognized in an interview with Munich Mercury “There is an anti-asylum debate across Germany or even Europe that is shifting the discourse further to the right every week.” The problem for the Greens: “We are moving towards this to some extent,” says Henfling. “Our own federal leaders are adopting terms from the right that I find problematic.” Henfling praises the Green Party for recognizing such tendencies early on and emphasizes: “You have to be careful about what language you use.”

What terms are meant by this? Henfling speaks of Repatriation agreement: (“We are talking about people here and not about objects that we move”) and irregular migration (“A term from the far right that finds its way into the Prime Minister’s Conference and which the Greens sometimes use.”). Greens, like Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Kretschmann, who advocates “containing irregular migration”. Party leaders Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour also use the te