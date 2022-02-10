Drag Reduction System. We could call it the ‘Drag Reduction System’, but for everyone it’s the DRS. The mechanism introduced in F1 in 2011 to facilitate overtaking has actually facilitated the attacks by the drivers. But, especially lately, it has been criticized by many sides: of those you see on the track, how many can be called overtaking and how many were the result of an unequal battle? This is one of the reasons why Formula 1 wanted to open a new era with a generation of cars that should naturally generate less drag it’s more downforce. And which therefore pose a question about the future of the DRS, as stated by the Aston Martin technical director Andrew Green.

“I think the DRS will be as powerful a mechanism as ever, but I believe that the FIA ​​must look at the conformations of the tracks and understand if modify the DRS zones Consequently. I suspect it will“, Said the Brit at the presentation of the new Aston Martin (relive it here). “If the cars behave the way they intended them, Formula 1 shouldn’t need so much assistance from the DRS. I believe that over time we could see a shortening of the DRS zones, some of these could even be removed. And I think that would be a good thing“.