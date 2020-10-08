Green areas Helsinki will plant 100,000 new trees – maybe everyone will be given their own baby

Similar tree planting targets have been set in many cities internationally. In Helsinki, the possibility of registering or naming each new Helsinki resident a title tree from new trees to be planted is also being explored.

To Helsinki planting 100,000 trees to increase the comfort of the city, the well-being of the townspeople and to combat climate change and its side effects. The matter was decided by the city council on Wednesday.

The trees will be planted over the next 15 years. Similar goals have been set in many cities internationally. In addition to the city’s own planting activities, according to the council’s decision, co-operation can be established with companies, property owners and city residents.

In addition, it will be investigated whether it would be possible to register or name a title tree for the trees to be planted for each new Helsinki resident.

The initiative to plant trees was taken by the Green Council and a wish for title trees Cloud Thursday (sd).

“Wood are Helsinki’s carbon sinks and important for achieving the city’s ambitious carbon neutrality goals “, Chairman of the Green Council Reetta Vanhanen said at a council meeting.

The initiative was supported, but it also received a peek from other delegates.

“The original initiative did not specify when the trees should be planted. In other words, a skilful initiative, ”chairman of the rpp council group Björn Månsson commented.

“If we really want to achieve something, we should support forest protection,” Otto Meri (kok) stated.

“I would cherish the trees we already have. A few swaying birches are no substitute for gnawing in Central Park, ”he said Sami Muttilainen (vas).

Open party Petrus Pennanen wondered how the initiative did not indicate how many trees would be felled and fell by themselves in 15 years, and how this was in line with the target of planting 100,000 new trees.

Part According to the decision of the council, the goal of planting 100,000 trees can be achieved in the next few years by supplementing the Helsinki forest network. In addition, other wooded networks can be complemented by meadow networking at proposed sites for afforestation, green and street areas, along city boulevards and by developing Östersundom’s ecological connections.

In green and street areas of the built environment, the aim is to increase the number of trees and different tree species when there is enough space for trees to grow and take root. Trees are planted in places where the trees have the opportunity to grow and develop.

According to the decision of the council, in the planning and construction, vibrant trees already growing in the areas will be preserved as part of the urban landscape whenever possible. Helsinki’s forest and forest network should also be considered in terms of qualitative criteria, such as the assessment of canopy cover.

As the number of hot periods increases, trees can be used to create sheltered and shady places in the parks, especially in the vicinity of children’s playgrounds, kindergartens and nursing homes.