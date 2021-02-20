Green areas Helsinki fells old trees in Töölönlahti

Poor trees are felled from Hesperia and Hakasalmi parks.

Helsinki the city plans to cut down more dilapidated park trees. The felling list has three silver slats and two mountain slopes.

According to the city’s press release, some of the parks to be removed are located near the shores of Töölönlahti Bay and some on the park side. The trees are scheduled to be felled by the end of March.

According to the city bulletin, the trees to be removed now are plagued by a grate dwarf and an elk. In poor condition, the trees are dangerous for park visitors.

In July 2019, one of the old saloons in Töölönlahti suddenly broke a thick branch. The branch collapsed on top of a Latvian couple sitting on a bench under a tree. The couple survived the situation with fright and a few scratches.

Töölönlahti the renovation of the stand has been long overdue.

The trees in Hesperia Park and Hakasalmi Park are aging. Salavat has been planted on the shores of Töölönlahti since the mid-1940s. The condition of old trees is monitored regularly, the release states.

The trees now have to be felled as a matter of urgency before a large-scale condition assessment and renovation of the park.

A detailed condition assessment will be carried out this year on the trees of the secret line on the shores of Töölönlahti Bay. Park planning in the area is scheduled to start during 2022.