When you make a chutney For the first time you realize that it is basically a jam but with some exotic touches. This Indian sauce, which is brought to the table to add flavor to stews, is basically a sweet and sour preserve made from fruit or vegetables. The mango one is best known, but there are recipes with almost any vegetable product: onion, eggplant, pepper, zucchini… and apple, like today's.

The chutneys They usually accompany the sweetness of sugar with an acidic element, usually vinegar, and with spices such as cinnamon, anise or coriander seeds. The end result is a sauce that is used as a dressing, as a counterpoint to cut a flatter flavor. A bit like ketchup, another sweet and sour sauce based on tomato, sugar, vinegar and spices (more crushed, while the chutney is characterized by its stumbles).

This one with green apples is inspired by the recipes in the book India: The Cookbook of Pushpesh Pant published by Phaidon publishing house, a true bible if you find the right ingredients. It comes to the table with me when I want to brighten up a slightly bland rice, to accompany grilled meat, as a sauce on a sandwich and of course it works well with a very ripe cheese.

Time : 60 minutes Difficulty : Peel, cut and cook Ingredients For about 600 grams 5 green apples

30 g fresh ginger

30 g raisins

6 cloves

125 ml apple cider vinegar

250g sugar

1. Prepare the ingredients. Peel the ginger – a piece as large as a thumb should be enough – and cut it into thin slices. Peel the garlic cloves, leaving them whole. Core and peel the apples, cutting them into medium pieces. 2. Combine all the ingredients in a thick-bottomed pot, cover and let it cook over medium-low heat for about 40 minutes, mixing and stirring from time to time to control the cooking and prevent it from drying out or sticking. 3. The chutney will be ready when the liquid has evaporated and consumed. It lasts well in the refrigerator, in a closed container, for about seven days. Advice If you want to keep it longer, pack it in a clean glass jar and sterilize it in boiling water.

