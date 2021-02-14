The debate about new single-family houses is stalled with simple reflexes. Instead, old consumer habits should be questioned.

The heated debates are those that get by without any reference to reality. When some liberals, conservatives, AfDists and the image-Zeitung accuse the Greens of banning single-family houses and wanting to expropriate their owners, this has nothing to do with reality – and many of the allegedly angry protagonists know that of course. But it is just too tempting to pin the label “Ban Party” on the Greens again.

Now one could trust that the German middle class is smart enough to know that Anton Hofreiter does not want to take away their beloved house by means of a compulsory ordinance. And, yes, of course it makes sense in a big city like Hamburg to rely on apartment buildings instead of single-family houses, as the SPD and the Greens are doing locally, given the exploding rents and scarce space. Anyone who deduces from this that the Greens want GDR prefabricated buildings with a rationed number of square meters for everyone, as some FDP members fantasize, exposes themselves.

Unfortunately, this post-factual form of public debate produces collateral damage to democracy that must be taken seriously. Instead of talking about land consumption, species extinction and urban sprawl, half of Twitter is discussing a ban that no one has called for. The country can actually no longer afford this luxury, and one can fear such an election campaign. At the same time, this ensures an intellectual leveling of the floor that has it all.

Whether it is about meat consumption, driving a car or just about single-family houses: The prohibition party accusation comes reliably when beloved consumption habits are timidly questioned. Unfortunately, the dilemma is that the increase in consumption and resource consumption is simply irresponsible in the face of escalating ecological crises. You can have other solutions than the Greens, but this problem should be discussable.

But those who usually complain about left-wing cancel culture declare the status quo to be sacrosanct with the same lyre.