Since Monday night, the Virgin of Fuensanta, already adorned, awaits her greatest moment of the year, her return today in a pilgrimage to the sanctuary of Algezares, where she will arrive, as every year, accompanied by thousands and thousands of faithful, after spending the entire September Fair in the Murcia Cathedral. La Morenica will thus return to the mountain, dressed in a light suit, broached in leather, and a green cloak with gold details, “which the Martínez y Cervantes store gave her,” the Virgin’s waitress, María Artiñano, told LA VERDAD yesterday. Her devotees were able to visit her yesterday all day in a capital temple where the Patiño Group also came to say goodbye – along with the prickly pear – and a representation of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, with the queens of the Spring Festivals at the side. head.

The Patron Saint will leave the Cathedral today after the mass that will be officiated, starting at 7 in the morning, by the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes. She will leave through the same door through which she entered a little less than two weeks ago, that of the Cross, given the restoration works to which the imafront of the capital temple is being subjected. From there, the Virgin will follow a path traveled for several centuries, with some parentheses, such as the two courses in which the pandemic forced her to remain in the capital.

“About 500,000 companions” are expected by the Local Police of Murcia, which participates in a municipal device with 450 members of this body, as well as Firefighters, Civil Protection and the Red Cross, to ensure security during the day of the Pilgrimage. On the other hand, 86 workers will be in charge of street cleaning at the event. In addition, 11 public transport lines with districts are reinforced and there will be 47 buses that will run from 7 in the morning, continuously and at no cost to the user, the route between Algezares and the Floridablanca garden.