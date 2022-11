MY LOOK AND ME Hans (90) always thinks about the war when he looks at his Jeep: ‘I saw the Germans invade’

Hans van Arkel is 90 years old, but that doesn’t stop him from keeping busy in the garden, but certainly not from driving around in his American army jeep. The man from Opijnen had similar cars before, but this one? It’s not going away. “I hope I can still drive it to upcoming commemorations.”