We don’t see it, but it’s everywhere. Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a ubiquitous element in our daily lives. As technology has entered everyday life and we depend more —and for more things— on it, the presence of AI has also increased.

Technological advances in recent decades have allowed it to be perfected and become much more efficient and effective. And while terms such as algorithms, automation, ‘bots’ and the like remain, above all, in the technology sections of the news —and in the analyzes of where the business world is going—, any ordinary person you are in contact with her much more often than you think.

“If you get up and unlock your phone with the image of your face, it is already artificial intelligence,” exemplifies Verónica Bolón, a researcher at the Center for Research in Information and Communication Technologies (CITIC) at the University of A Coruña, where she leads a study on green algorithms.

“On mobile everything is practically AI,” he adds. Likewise, more and more things are being equipped with intelligence, which implies that they are generating data flows to respond to the services that are requested of them and spending energy. “A smart fridge, or whatever, may be sending that data to a supercomputer that consumes a lot,” explains the expert.

How much does the AI ​​consume?



There are no exact measurements of how much energy artificial intelligence consumes globally each year —on which business consultants do not stop pointing out that it grows year after year— but estimates on specific aspects allow one to get an idea. According to researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, training a single AI model has emissions similar to those of five cars in its entire useful life.

And the so viral ChatGPT may have needed a lot of resources to become what it is. “You don’t think about it when you use it, but all it has had to learn has been many, many hours of computing on computers that obviously consume energy,” says Bolón, who indicates that some estimates on a previous model of the service speak of equivalent consumption to those of 136 Danish houses in one year.

The expert recalls that not only computing hours enter into the final energy balance, but also other elements such as the cooling systems of the data centers that support this service.

As artificial intelligence becomes more precise, so does the amount of resources you need to run it. “I have read articles that say that there are new algorithms with enormous consumption that only improve their predecessor by 0.01%,” says Bolón, pointing out that sometimes it pays to avoid this “enormous” energy consumption because the gain in accuracy is not even that great. high nor really, in some cases, so necessary.

But, even so, artificial intelligence is there, it is destined to be an increasingly important part of our economy and it will become more and more sophisticated, more usable and more ubiquitous. Should it then change from the base what it does and how? This is the starting point of the so-called “green algorithms”, which will serve to create a green artificial intelligence. It is “more efficiency in terms of consumption”, summarizes Bolón.

A different way of ‘cooking’



“An algorithm is the way of making the ‘software’ applications that the devices use,” explains Coral Calero, director of the Green Algorithms area at OdiseIA and professor of computer languages ​​and systems at the University of Castilla La Mancha. “It is the recipe that we write so that the computer understands it and makes the dish,” she exemplifies in a way that is accessible to all audiences. As the recipes say what must be done before and after to get an appetizing and tasty dish, the algorithms tell the order of things to reach a final result. “There are many ways to make the same dish and with algorithms it’s the same,” she says.

“There are many ways to program a feature,” he points out, noting that to make a green algorithm you have to “take the one that makes the best use of resources.” The best way to understand it is with a mixed sandwich, as Calero explained it to us. You can go to the fridge to get each of the ingredients separately, also going around the bread cabinet, or you can directly take everything you need on your first visit to the fridge, saving work. A green algorithm would not wait until it had placed the slices of bread and the ham to go to the other side of the kitchen to look for the cheese.

Green algorithms could be the future of a scenario in which, for now, nothing is marked and there are only recommendations. “This problem of energy consumption is not regulated,” says Bolón. «For now there are good intentions, but it is expected that in the near future there will already be laws and regulations [sobre la IA] and that they also consider energy consumption”, he adds.

The Government lays the first stone



Spain has just launched, from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, the National Green Algorithms Plan, which wants to promote “artificial intelligence that respects the environment and that provides intelligent solutions to ecological challenges.” The plan has been endowed with 257.7 million European funds. “It seems to me both a good idea and that it should go further,” says Calero, pointing out that creating policies is fine but that “the problem” is knowing if it is going to have continuity. It is “a very important first step”, he assures, with “improvable things”.

In Europe, there is also an interest in this issue and in legislating, in general, about AI, not only at an ethical and legal level but also about its impact on the environment. This can have a direct effect on the global market, if we look at what happened with the European data protection regulations a few years ago.

So the European Union adopted a framework that was much more protective of citizens’ rights to their online data than was customary. The norm was not only the mirror in which later legislations in other places were looked at, but it also became a default standard since it does not compensate to do a service for Europe and then one for other places.

This can be an important boost because, right now, green algorithms are more theory than practice. It is something that is being worked on and investigated to bring change in the near future. Bolón is one of those researchers who are working in this field, to ensure that, on the one hand, “algorithms are green by design, optimized in their energy consumption” and, on the other, to “apply artificial intelligence algorithms to problems related to with climate change sustainable development»

And, as the experts point out, right now there is also nothing that makes it possible to measure the consumption that is being made in AI from the outside. “Verifying it is not easy,” says Calero, “beginning to talk about it is a first step.” After all, as Bolón acknowledges, “even the researchers themselves were not aware of this a few years ago.”