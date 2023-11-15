The two had teased each other in the past via social media. The Frenchman: “He behaved like a buffoon”

103 seconds were enough for the match in San Francisco between the Timberwolves and the Warriors to turn into a wrestling match. Anthony Edwards misses a triple, we fight for a rebound, Klay Thompson extends an arm and pushes Jaden McDaniels, almost as if wanting to keep him away from the action. The Minnesota player then clings to the Golden State guard’s limb and the fight breaks out.

the dynamics — The two tug at each other, pulling each other by the shirt. The others come to the rescue of their companions. Rudy Gobert hits the Splash Brother. Draymond Green takes the opportunity to grab the Frenchman by the neck with the move much criticized by African Americans because it is the one used by the police to immobilize the suspects he stops. Rudy is dragged by Green towards the Warriors bench. It takes the intervention of Towns, Edwards and 4 assistants to free the TWolves center from Draymond’s “chokehold”. Once the storm has passed, McDaniels, Green and Thompson are ejected. See also Video: spectacular goal almost from the middle of the field, it hit the goalkeeper

the past — Green and Gobert don’t like each other, to put it mildly. After Draymond, certainly no stranger to episodes of this kind, had knocked out his then teammate Jordan Poole (now in Washington) with a punch in training before the start of the ’22-23 season, Rudy commented as follows on Twitter: “Insecurity always makes noise”. When the Frenchman tried to hit Kyle Anderson in the last regular season match, Green posted the exact same phrase to goad him. Evidently the Warriors villain jumped at the chance to settle the score.

the words — “He behaved like a buffoon – Gobert then told journalists after the match – I’m proud to have been superior, he doesn’t even deserve to put his hands on him. I hope the league does what needs to be done, because that’s clownish behavior, there’s nothing else to say. I just tried to split McDaniels and Thompson. It makes me laugh because before the game I said to myself ‘Steph (Curry, ed.) isn’t playing, do you want to see Draymond try to get sent off?’. It happens every time Steph is out, because he doesn’t want to play without his little friend.” Green and Thompson left the arena without speaking to the press. See also The reason why Eintracht Frankfurt forgets about the signing of Santiago Giménez

