I.n the film “Ben Hur” (1959), the most famous portrayal of an ancient sea battle, chained slaves struggle in fear to position their galley against the enemy. And drown if the other maneuvers better. But this picture has little to do with reality. Ancient warships were high-tech weapons powered by highly motivated free men.

This also and especially applies to the trireme, with which Athens in the 5th century BC. Rose to the leading sea power of the Mediterranean. Unlike the “earlier longships”, according to the ancient historian Thucydides, it was designed entirely for war. This is already evident from the dimensions: with a length of 35 to 40 and a width of 4.5 meters, its draft was only one meter, which required extremely sensitive controls. Because of the three row benches arranged one above the other, over which a walking deck was often attached, the center of gravity was very high, which increased the risk of capsizing.

The openings for the lower row benches were only just above the surface of the water Source: picture-alliance / dpa

The lowest rowing bench was so close above the surface of the water that the openings for the straps had to be protected with leather cuffs. The Triere was therefore unsuitable as a robust transporter for overseas routes.

Their advantages, on the other hand, were maneuverability and speed. On the march, the trireme, which also had a square sail amidships, should have reached three to five knots. In battle, however, she was able to accelerate up to ten knots for a short time in order to use her main weapon against the enemy: a bronze ram on the bow, with which either the oars of an enemy ship was destroyed or the hull was pierced. The shallow draft gave the ship good maneuverability.

Of the approximately 200 crew members, 170 were on duty on the row benches Source: SSPL via Getty Images

But that was where the rowers came into play. Of the approximately 200 crew members, around 170 were on duty on the benches. A good dozen heavily armed men (hoplites), archers and the nautical crew joined them. A flute player, not a drummer, set the pace.

Working on the straps required hard training. The stroke frequency and depth of immersion had to be coordinated under combat conditions, as well as rapid backwards rowing after a ram hit or the behavior in curves. This was hardly possible with half-starved, unmotivated slaves or prisoners, especially since the tight and stink working conditions can be called extreme.

Relief depicting an Attic trireme from the 4th century BC. Chr. Source: picture alliance / akg-images /

It was not for nothing that Athens began building triremes in the 480s, initially in competition with neighboring Aigina, then “in anticipation of the (Persian) barbarians” (Thucydides). Because it was obvious that the Persian Empire was seeking revenge for the defeat against Athens and Plataiai in 490 BC. At Marathon thought. The new great king Xerxes had therefore assembled a huge invasion force that passed through Greece in 480. The first destination for the army and navy was Athens.

In order to repel the attack, the influential politician Themistocles had pushed through the construction of a fleet in the city. This enormous investment was made possible by the development of the silver mines in southern Attica. On the other hand, constitutional reforms at the end of the 6th century ensured that citizens of the lower income class, the thets who could not afford the equipment of a hoplite, had limited access to the popular assembly. This also meant that Athens’ defense potential had doubled in one fell swoop.

Themistocles (approx. 524–460) was the leading politician in Athens in the 480s Source: picture alliance / imageBROKER

Since Themistocles discovered the thetes as a reservoir for the rowing teams, he won a strong support in the citizenry for his plans. On the other hand, it opened up a way for them to participate more politically, because as the pillars of maritime power they too were able to derive rights from their military engagement for the state. The radical democracy that characterized Athens from the 460s onwards is explained not least by the construction of the fleet.

At the opposite level of the social hierarchy, members of the highest census classes were given the task of looking after the maintenance of a trireme as Trierarchs and also taking responsibility for the wages of the crew. In return, they were entitled to lead the ship, although they were supported by experienced sea officers.

In the battle off the island of Salamis, the Greeks defeated 480 BC. Annihilating the Persian fleet Source: picture alliance / akg-images

In the sea battle of Salamis in September 480 BC. Around 200 trieres of Athens formed half of the combined Greek fleet. Although the Persian ships were vastly outnumbered, the Greeks remained victorious. A year later, the Greeks again inflicted a heavy defeat on the Persians at Mykale.

In the following decades the trireme formed the backbone of the Athenian great power, until Sparta attacked it itself with Persian helpto build a fleet. The extent to which these super weapons shaped the social fabric of the city is testimony to the ancient author Plutarch, who passed on the charge to Themistocles that he made sailors and seamen out of powerful hoplites and thus tied the Athenians to the rowing bench.

