Some 9.8 million Greek voters will go to the polls later on Sunday to elect a new parliament for the country.

Opinion polls point to a clear victory for the conservative “New Democracy” party, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with some saying the party could get more than 40% of the vote.

In all, 32 parties are contesting the elections. Polling stations open at 7 am local time (0400 GMT) and close at 7 pm.

Initial projections are expected shortly thereafter, based on exit polls.