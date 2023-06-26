The partial count, with 54.8% of the registered votes, confirms the landslide victory of the Prime Minister of Greece for the last four years, the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in this Sunday’s elections.

New Democracy, Mitsotakis’ party, won 40.37% of the votes counted, which, if it maintains this level of support, will give it 157 of the 300 seats in the Greek parliament and, consequently, an absolute majority.

The result was a new setback for the leftist opposition Syriza and especially for its leader, former head of government Alexis Tsipras, who has just 17.8% of the vote, even lower than last month’s election results.

The Pasok-Kinal Social Democrats are in third place with 12.6% of the vote, followed by the Communist Party of Greece with 7.3%.

In fifth place, with 4.7%, is the Spartans nativist party, supported a few weeks ago by former neo-Nazi deputy Ilias Kasidiaris, currently in prison for leading a criminal group.

Following, two other right-wing parties appear: Greek Solution (4.6%) and the anti-system Niki (Victory), of theologian Dimitris Natsiós (3.7%). Former Syriza MP Zoe Konstantopulu’s Travessia da Liberdade formation also overcomes the 3% cut to gain parliamentary representation, something the leftist MeRA25 of former Finance Minister Yanis Varufakis cannot.

In the May 21 elections, New Democracy took first place, obtaining a percentage similar to the current one, but had not managed to obtain an absolute majority.

Mitsotakis then refused to negotiate with his rivals to form a coalition government, knowing that any new elections would be held under a new electoral law that awards bonus seats to the winner and would allow him to govern alone.

Support for Mitsotakis in these elections is mainly due to his economic management, according to all polls.

While the country’s economy has yet to reach pre-2010 debt crisis levels, Greeks recognize its work, with pensions and wages rising, investment and the country growing faster than the EU average. .

And despite the government having faced scandals, such as the wiretapping of an opposition politician and journalists, Greeks voted more thinking about their pockets than about possible democratic setbacks.