The Greeks are today giving up work en masse in protest against life that is becoming more and more expensive. The unions had called for a nationwide 24-hour strike. All government services are closed, ferries do not sail and banks and schools also keep their doors closed.

Due to the major strike, ferries remain on the quay, among other things, cutting off Greek islands from the mainland. Train traffic and public transport in cities are also largely at a standstill. Officials have also joined the 24-hour strike, which will keep government offices closed today. Air traffic control is not participating in the strikes, but some problems are expected there too.

The strikes, with the slogan ‘Wages are too low to pay the bills’, have been called by two union umbrella organizations from the public and private sectors.

Difficult economic past

Greece emerged from a deep economic crisis in 2018 that lasted ten years. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the country had repaid the last installment of its debt to the International Monetary Fund two years earlier than planned. But Greece was also hit hard by the corona pandemic, which hindered travel and therefore also tourism.

And just now that things are starting to improve, prices are also rising sharply because of the war in Ukraine. Greece’s inflation is ‘average’ compared to other European countries. However, its consequences could hit harder due to the country’s difficult economic past.

Load relief insufficient

The private sector general union has also released a report showing how big the problems are for the Greeks. According to the union, the salary of half of the Greeks is already used up on the nineteenth day of the month. In addition, 45 percent of the income would go to energy and food.

The Greek government is trying to intervene. Prime Minister has already announced that there will be a tax relief worth 1.1 billion euros. The population should not expect a reduction in VAT on energy or petrol, which has already been applied in other European countries. According to the government, this measure would only benefit the rich. Experts also doubt whether such a measure is the most efficient.

