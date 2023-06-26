New Democracy Party secured 40.55% of the votes and leader of the acronym, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is again Prime Minister

The conservative New Democracy party received 40.55% of the votes in Greece’s elections this Sunday (June 25, 2023) and won an absolute majority in the country’s Parliament. The result secures 158 out of 300 seats for the party in the Greek legislature.

According to Ministry of the Interior website country, 99.6% of the votes were counted. Those elected will serve a 4-year term.

The president of New Democracy is Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was the country’s prime minister until May 2023. With the victory, he returns to occupy the position. The Greek constitution stipulates that the prime minister of the country is the leader of the party with a majority in parliament.

In practice, the election for the legislature also functions as a vote for the prime minister.

At the twitterMitsotakis thanked voters. “Now I feel a heavier duty to serve the country with all my might”he wrote.

The politician seeks to get rid of the so-called “Greek Watergate” –a scandal of espionage of politicians, journalists and businessmen by the country’s secret services– and overcome protests from the population.

The left-wing Syriza party came second in the race with 17.8% of the vote.

The elections were held in a period of economic recovery for Greece. The winning party promises to raise citizens’ wages and set the inflation target at 2%. It also wants to reduce public debt by 51.3% by 2027.

ELECTIONS IN GREECE

The first legislative elections in Greece were held on 21 May. However, no party won a majority in Parliament. Nova Democracia managed to secure 146 seats that time.

In cases where there is no absolute majority, the acronyms must talk to each other to form coalitions. There was no agreement on the 1st vote and the Greeks had to go back to the polls in June.