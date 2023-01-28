The blistering duel between AZ and FC Utrecht (5-5) had it all tonight. There was poor defense, but especially often scored. Ten times in total, with a hat-trick for both the Greek Vangelis Pavlidis and his compatriot Anastasios Douvikas. The latter was eventually named man of the match. “It’s a pity we didn’t get the three points.”

“What a night”, Utrecht striker Douvikas rightly concluded in front of the ESPN camera. The 23-year-old Greek managed to make his mark with goals in the 13th, 16th and 65th minutes, and also gave two assists. “It’s a pity we don’t have the three points. But I’m very happy with my goals. We played well and showed that we can score five times against such a team. That gives me a good feeling.”

Douvikas also thought he could score a fourth goal, after he fooled AZ goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and put the ball in the empty goal. Unfortunately for the Greek, the party was canceled because the VAR found offside. "That was the best one yet," said the substitute for Bas Dost in the Utrecht point. Whether the normally first striker should worry about his place? "He is also a very good player and a real professional. give everything and make it a good fight, in a good way."

Making a hat-trick and not being allowed to take home the game ball, it happened to Douvikas’ competitor on the other side Vangelis Pavlidis. For the first time in his career, the 24-year-old AZ striker made three in one game. ,,I often scored two, but never the third. It’s nice to score so many, but if you don’t win you don’t feel that euphoria. I would rather have scored two and won. That’s a pity, it was a difficult day,” said Pavlidis, who is a crazy night spoke at the AFAS Stadium.

The Greek scoring drive can also be seen on the top scorers list of the Eredivisie. Douvikas is now at the top with ten goals, Pavlidis is second with nine goals.

