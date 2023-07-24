Greek wildfires | Wildfires now also on the island of Corfu

People have started to be evacuated from the island of Corfu.

in Rhodes raging forest fires in addition, there are now also wildfires in another area popular with tourists in Greece, the island of Corfu, says local media Enimerosi.

People on the island are being evacuated as a precaution, Enimerosi reports.

The evacuations concern the areas of Porta, Megoula, Sinies, Santa, Old Perithia and Kassiopi.

