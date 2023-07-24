Monday, July 24, 2023
Greek wildfires | Wildfires now also on the island of Corfu

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2023
Greek wildfires | Wildfires now also on the island of Corfu

Foreign countries|Wildfires in Greece

People have started to be evacuated from the island of Corfu.

in Rhodes raging forest fires in addition, there are now also wildfires in another area popular with tourists in Greece, the island of Corfu, says local media Enimerosi.

People on the island are being evacuated as a precaution, Enimerosi reports.

The evacuations concern the areas of Porta, Megoula, Sinies, Santa, Old Perithia and Kassiopi.

The news is updated.

